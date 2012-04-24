Two Films Finally Overpower 'Hunger Games'—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Kirsten Acuna

Photo: Sony Pictures

Not one, but two films overtook “The Hunger Games” to claim the number one and two spots at theatres this weekend. “Think Like A Man,” based on the book by Steve Harvey, brought in more than $30 million this weekend. As of Friday, the film was projected to make upwards of $20 million.

And women love Zac Efron. Fact.

Nicolas Sparks‘ romance “The Lucky One,” performed well above expectations this weekend.

Disney’s documentary “Chimpanzee” gains a cool $10 million—nearly as much as “John Carter” brought in during week two ($13.5 million).

“Marley,” the documentary on Bob Marley that opened in theatres and on Facebook simultaneously, earned $260,000.

During week two, Guy Pearce‘s thriller “Lockout” has earned only $11 million total, slightly more than half its $20 million budget. The film, along with  “Wrath of the Titans” and “The Lorax” finally fall out of the top 10. 

Now, check out which Bond man rules the web.

Check out the most popular James Bond actor>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.