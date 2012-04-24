Two Films Finally Overpower 'Hunger Games'—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: Sony Pictures

Not one, but two films overtook “The Hunger Games” to claim the number one and two spots at theatres this weekend. “Think Like A Man,” based on the book by Steve Harvey, brought in more than $30 million this weekend. As of Friday, the film was projected to make upwards of $20 million.



And women love Zac Efron. Fact.

Nicolas Sparks‘ romance “The Lucky One,” performed well above expectations this weekend.

Disney’s documentary “Chimpanzee” gains a cool $10 million—nearly as much as “John Carter” brought in during week two ($13.5 million).

“Marley,” the documentary on Bob Marley that opened in theatres and on Facebook simultaneously, earned $260,000.

During week two, Guy Pearce‘s thriller “Lockout” has earned only $11 million total, slightly more than half its $20 million budget. The film, along with “Wrath of the Titans” and “The Lorax” finally fall out of the top 10.

