The Think Ink Pen is designed for people who fidget.

It flexes with spring-like resistance, has a magnetic ball for sliding, and a spinner for your thumb to roll around.

Think Ink was fully funded on Kickstarter and can be bought for around AUD$48.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.