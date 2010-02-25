Think Gold's Been A Dog? Here's Why It Could Really Collapse

Ashraf Laidi of CMC Capital Market (via PragCap) makes an interesting argument that gold has a long way to fell, noting that while its obviously slipped against the dollar, it actually remains near all-time highs against the weak euro.



The bottom line: When the gold bear market starts in Europe, then you’re really going to get creamed in dollar terms. (Get it?)



