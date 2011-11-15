Think Emerging Markets Are Safe From The Contagion?

Two good charts from Morgan Stanley, designed to show that emerging markets are not immune to the developed-market deleveraging.



The first shows the channels by which developed market problems could hit emerging market.

The second chart shows how significant the lack of funding could be as banks delever.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

And…

Photo: Morgan Stanley

