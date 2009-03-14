Think Bringing New Auto Manufacturing Jobs To The US

Think, an electric car maker from Norway, is planning on opening a plant in the United States. It hopes to start production in 2010, producing 2,500 cars in its first year, eventually pumping out up to 60,000 cars annually in the United States and employing 900.



They haven’t picked a city for the plant yet, but Michigan is in the running. The company will also apply for loans from the Department of Energy as part of the Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing program. Tesla and Fiskar are also applying for money from the program. Think’s little electric car get 112 miles on a full charge.

More info on Think

{Via: Environmental Leader}

