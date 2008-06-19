Think Apple (AAPL) Is Cheap? So Does ThinkPanmure: Going to $225

Think the 3G iPhone is the new iPod and Apple’s (AAPL) stock is cheap? The unfortunately named brokerage firm ThinkPanmure agrees with you. They raised their target $30 to $225 and recommend building core positions to take advantage of recent weakness.

ThinkPanmure has Apple (AAPL) at BUY, target from $195 to $225.

See Also:

Apple’s iPhone 3G Already Looking Big In Japan (AAPL) (AAPL)

Apple (AAPL): iPhone Sales Could Exceed 25% of Apple’s Revenue in 2009 (AAPL)

Apple’s iPhone 3G Is The New iPod, Sales To Triple (AAPL) (AAPL)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.