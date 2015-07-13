17 insights about getting rich, from a 78-year-old book on wealth that's still relevant today

Journalist Napoleon Hill set out to uncover the key to wealth around 80 years ago, which resulted in his bestselling 1937 book, “Think and Grow Rich.”

There is no mention of “money,” “wealth,” “finances,” or “stocks” within Hill’s text.

Rather, he focuses on breaking down the mental barriers that prevent many of us from attaining our own fortunes, an approach which is still relevant today.

We scoured Hill’s pages to come up with some of his best insights about wealth, power, success, and overcoming the psychological barriers needed to achieve them.

'Before success comes in any man's life, he is sure to meet with much temporary defeat, and, perhaps, some failure. When defeat overtakes a man, the easiest and most logical thing to do is to quit. That is exactly what the majority of men do.' 'You may as well know ... that every great leader, from the dawn of civilisation down to the present, was a dreamer.' 'If the thing you wish to do is right, and you believe in it, go ahead and do it!' 'Man's only limitation, within reason, lies in his development and use of his imagination.' 'Without enthusiasm one cannot be convincing. Moreover, enthusiasm is contagious, and the person who has it, under control, is generally welcome in any group of people.' 'Accurate analysis of over 25,000 men and women who had experienced failure disclosed the fact that lack of decision was near the head of the list of the thirty major causes of failure. This is no mere statement of a theory -- it is a fact ... Those who reach decisions promptly and definitely know what they want, and generally get it.' 'When riches take the place of poverty, the change is usually brought about through well conceived and carefully executed plans. Poverty needs no plan. It needs no one to aid it, because it is bold and ruthless. Riches are shy and timid. They have to be 'attracted.'' 'One of the main weaknesses of mankind is the average man's familiarity with the word 'impossible.' He knows all the rules which will not work. He knows all the things which cannot be done ... A great many years ago I purchased a fine dictionary. The first thing I did with it was to turn to the word 'impossible,' and neatly clip it out of the book. That would not be an unwise thing for you to do.' 'Some people foolishly believe that only money can make money. This is not true! Desire, transmuted into its monetary equivalent, through the principles laid down here, is the agency through which money is 'made.' Money, of itself, is nothing but inert matter. It cannot move, think, or talk, but it can 'hear' when a man who desires it, calls it to come!' 'America provides all the freedom and all the opportunity to accumulate riches that any honest person may require. When one goes hunting for game, one selects hunting grounds where game is plentiful. When seeking riches, the same rule would naturally obtain.'

