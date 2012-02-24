Think Americans Like Bottled Water? This Country Drinks More Than Twice As Much

Photo: lamazone on flickr

Think Americans like bottled water? Across the border Mexicans drink over twice as much at a world record 243 litres per person per year.Mexico may be the ideal market thanks to unclean tap water and a population rich enough to buy the alternative.



Bottled water sales around the world are up significantly in the past decade and are growing up to 12 per cent annually, according to a bullish report on the water sector from Jefferies.

Here’s a chart of the top consumers:

