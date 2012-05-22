11 Things Your Interviewer Is Thinking While You're Talking

Photo: bisgovuk via flickr

During a job interview, you’re trying to prove that you’re the most qualified candidate for the position, and everything you say and the way you look will help the interviewer determine whether or not they see you in that role. In Vicky Oliver’s book 301 Smart Answers to Tough Interview Questions

, she identifies eleven things your interviewer is thinking while they’re sizing you up:



1. Do I like her (him)?

2. Will she (he) get along with her (his) bosses, coworkers, customers, suppliers, clients, and vendors? How will the notoriously difficult Sherri react to her (him)?

3. Would she (he) be fine if she (he) would just take off those clogs (sneakers)? Who wears clogs (sneakers) to an interview?

4. Does the candidate look like she (he) belongs at the company? Can I send her to meetings with confidence?

5. Is she (he) a “good value”? What does she (he) bring to the table?

6. I wonder if I can get her (him) to bring her (his) price down by $10,000?

7. Does she (he) have the right credentials for the position?

8. Is she (he) a risk or a little bit immature?

9. Can I see her (him) as a principle in X years?

10. Is this a high-impact individual? Can she (he) make a difference here?

11. How does she (he) stack up against the other candidates that I’ve already interviewed for the job? Do I like her (him) more than the CEO’s nephew?

Now see 29 smart answers to tough interview questions>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.