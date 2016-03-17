5 things most companies are allowed to do even though they seem illegal

Do you ever see your boss do something and think, “That doesn’t seem right,” or “That can’t be legal!”?

Maybe it is. Maybe it isn’t.

To help you figure out whether some of your employer’s sketchy, annoying, or unethical actions are legal, we talked with employment lawyers from The Ottinger Firm.

They say laws vary from state to state, but offered a general overview of seemingly illegal actions that are actually legal in many places:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.