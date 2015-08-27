15 things you shouldn't waste your money on

It’s easy to swipe a plastic card without thinking about how much money we’re really spending. This leaves us with thinner wallets and, in most cases, unnecessary items and services.

We created this informative graphic to help you realise how you can save a few bucks and waste less of your hard earned money.

NOW WATCH: This drummer created a whole song using only the sound of coins



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.