5 'Bad Crazy' Things You Should Never Do At The Job Interview

Job interviews can be awkward.Someone’s asking you a bunch of questions about yourself and you’re forced to appear adept, calm and better than any other candidate. You should definitely try to be yourself, but there are always a couple of rules to abide by.



In the book “Crazy Good Interviewing: How Acting A Little Crazy Can Get You The Job

,” John B. Molidor and Barbara Parus offer some tips on things you shouldn’t do when interviewing because they make you look “bad crazy” instead of “good crazy,” which is too much of a chance for any employer to be willing to take.

Here are some “bad crazy” things you shouldn’t do:

“While waiting in the reception area before the interview, do not exhibit unprofessional behaviour, such as humming or singing aloud to your iPod, applying make-up, or flossing your teeth.” “Don’t play with yourself; for example, tugging at your blouse or shirt collar or pulling at your pant crotch to create more ball room is very distracting. Keep your hands on the arms of the chair.” “Do not bad-mouth former employers. This will backfire on you and alert the interviewer that you could be a chronic complainer.” “Do not answer your phone or glance down to read incoming texts during the interview. Silence your phone or, better yet, turn it off!” “Do not inquire about employee benefits, bonuses, vacation time, flex time or on-site daycare before you receive a job offer. Show what you can bring to the table first!”

