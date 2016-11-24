7 things you shouldn't buy on Black Friday

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but that doesn’t mean you should buy everything on sale that day.

Many items can be found even cheaper throughout the year – you’re better off purchasing brand name TVs, toys, and winter coats weeks or even months after Black Friday.

Watch the video above to find out what items you should avoid and when the best time to buy them really is.

Following is a transcript of the video.

• Brand Name TVs: These will see even lower prices in late December as retailers make room for next year’s models.

• Toys: Don’t wait until Black Friday to pick up whatever this year’s hot new toy is – there may not be any left in stock. If it’s not the hottest toy of the year, you’ll probably see more of a sale about two weeks before Christmas.

• High-End DSLR Cameras: These tend to see a model upgrade early in the year – meaning a model bought in November will become “old” and see significant discounts in February.

• Winter Coats: These will all hit the clearance racks in January.

• Linens and Bedding: These usually hit their lowest prices around January and February, so you’re better off waiting.

• Christmas Stuff: These will all hit the clearance racks in January.

• Electronic Accessories: If you buy a new TV, skip getting the $US35 HDMI cable in store – they go for just a few dollars on Amazon or Monoprice.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

This video was originally published on November 23, 2016.

