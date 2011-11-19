15 Things You Should NEVER Waste Your Money On

Photo: Bornrich

There’s a reason supermarkets stack up all the candy and sugary sodas at every checkout aisle:They’re banking that your inner money brain is going to rear its ugly head and help up their sales quota for the month.



The trouble is stores aren’t the only places consumers are likely to blow funds on pointless purchases.

“We’re likely to spend money on something we don’t need if we get what we think is a good deal and assume the item might be handy at some point,” says Danielle Lescure, a professional organiser.

Lescure recommends asking yourself two questions to tell whether something is worth the cash:

1) Will it serve a purpose in your real life and 2) Do you have a place to keep it?

When it comes to the items on our list, your answers had better be No.

