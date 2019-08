Work meetings are not the time to over share, lose your cool, or show your colleagues you have no idea what you’re doing.

Fast Company Studios recently created a hilarious video starring Upright Citizens Brigade actors that reveals 18 things you should never, ever, say in a meeting.

Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.