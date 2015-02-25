Never put these things on your resumé

Hiring managers receive dozens — sometimes hundreds — of resumés for any given opening.

They don’t have the time or resources to review each one closely, so they spend approximately six seconds on their initial “fit/no fit” decision.

You may be perfect for the job, but if your resumé has just one typo, if it’s formatted poorly, or you use the wrong font, it could easily end up in the “no” pile.

Vivian Giang contributed to an earlier version of this article.

6. References. If your employers want to speak to your references, they will ask you. Also, it's better if you have a chance to tell your references ahead of time that a future employer might be calling. If you write, 'references upon request' at the bottom of your résumé, you're merely wasting a valuable line, says career coach Eli Amdur. 8. A less than professional email account. If you still use an old email address, like [email protected] or [email protected], it's time to pick a new one. It only takes a minute or two, and it's free. 10. Your current business contact info. Amdur writes at Northjersey.com: 'This is not only dangerous, it's stupid. Do you really want employers calling you at work? How are you going to handle that? Oh, and by the way, your current employer can monitor your emails and phone calls. So if you're not in the mood to get fired, or potentially charged with theft of services (really), then leave the business info off.' 11. Social media URLs that are not related to the targeted position. Links to your opinionated blogs, Pinterest page, or Instagram account have no business taking up prime résumé real estate. 'Candidates who tend to think their personal social media sites are valuable are putting themselves at risk of landing in the 'no' pile,' says Nicolai. 'But you should list relevant URLs, such as your LinkedIn page or any others that are professional and directly relate to the position you are trying to acquire,' she explains. 13. Outdated fonts. 'Don't use Times New Roman and serif fonts, as they're outdated and old-fashioned,' Hoover says. 'Use a standard, sans-serif font like Arial.' Also, be aware of the font size, she says. Your goal should be to make it look nice and sleek -- but also easy to read. 15. Reasons why you left a company or position. Often, candidates think, 'If I explain why I left the position on my résumé, maybe my chances will improve.' 'Wrong,' says Nicolai. 'Listing why you left is irrelevant on your résumé. It's not the time or place to bring up transitions from one company to the next.' Use your interview to address this.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.