4 things you should know before you work abroad

Getting a job abroad can be a tricky process.

However, whether you’re looking to flee the country after the US election, or you’ve always wanted to seek your fortune overseas, it is definitely a worthwhile pursuit for many.

Business Insider recently spoke with Jeff Parker, an American who writes about his experience living and working abroad in his blog Expat Yourself.

There, he provides tips and guidance for anyone looking to move to a different country. So far, Parker has visited 30 countries around the world, and lived and worked in many on the list.

Parker says that the most important thing to realise about working abroad is that there’s going to be a lot of paperwork.

“It’s no different than a move across town or within the country, save one exception: paperwork,” Parker says. “Same to-do list: get a job, get an apartment, find the new grocery store, post office, and doctor. It’s just another move, adding a work permit and residency visa. Those both fall into place with a new job.”

For those not daunted by the bureaucracy, Parker also laid out three additional pieces of advice for people looking to travel and work internationally.

Establish your network. Connect with people online. Expand your LinkedIn presence. Look for people who can help you realise your goal of securing work abroad.

Persevere. If you run into road blocks, don’t give up. Be adaptive and flexible.

Don’t underestimate your innate language skills. “Being a native English speaker can be a powerful asset for many positions,” Parker says.

