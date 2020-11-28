15 of the best seasonal items to buy at Costco right now

Abigail Abesamis for Insider There are plenty of festive decorations and foods to buy at Costco.

Wholesale retailer Costco has plenty of festive products on sale this season.

You can buy a 4 1/2-foot or a 9-foot Christmas tree that comes with lights.

The chain also has stick-on bows and tissue paper, which are both great for easy gift wrapping.

Costco also has roasted chestnuts and animal-shaped tins of chocolate truffles.

It’s officially the holiday season, and wholesale retailer Costco has what you need to decorate your home, wrap gifts, and start feeling festive.

Note:



Prices are based on what I found at my local Costco in Long Island, New York, and they may differ from location to location.

This giant wreath is a festive decoration for your front door.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider You can hang this wreath on your door or inside your home.

Add a touch of festive flair with this silver-and-red decorated wreath with ornaments and a dusting of fake snow.

You can give it a fuller look by gently moving the branches and decorations.

Each wreath costs $US32.99.

This DIY kit has everything you need to make an epic gingerbread house.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider You don’t need to build this gingerbread house, just decorate it.

For a fun holiday activity, queue up “Elf” or another holiday classic and build a gingerbread mansion with your quarantine pod.

The set comes with a pre-built gingerbread house that’s ready to decorate, plus cookie trees and characters, white icing, and different types of candy from peppermint pinwheels to gummy stars.

Each nearly four-pound kit costs $US11.99.

These stick-on bows make gift wrapping a breeze.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider These bows are perfect for holiday gift wrapping.

Although giving gifts can be fun, wrapping them is often a hassle – but this set of red, green, pearl, silver, and gold bows in different sizes makes it easy.

Even slapping one directly on the shipping box containing your gift is a simple way to elevate the packaging.

Each box of 50 bows retails at $US8.79.

This mini tree is perfect for small spaces.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider If you’re tight on space, this might be the festive tree for you.

This 4 1/2-foot tree might look small, but it’s packed with 200 dual-colour micro LED lights that can glow in five different patterns. It can be used indoors or in a covered outdoor space.

Each tiny tree costs $US89.99.

This traditional Italian panettone would otherwise take hours to make.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider This dessert is perfect for holiday dinners.

Packed with Turkish sultana raisins and candied orange and citrus peels from Calabria and Sicily, this Italian panettone is a delicious holiday dessert.

The cake, which is just over 2 pounds, contains 12 servings and costs $US5.89.

These adorable nutcrackers light up.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider Each nutcracker comes with a built-in timer.

Decorate your entryway or living room with this light-up nutcracker that stands 18 inches tall.

It’s meant for indoor use and requires three AA batteries that are not included. On top of being a cute decoration, it also comes with a built-in timer that leaves the lights on for six hours and off for 18.

Each nutcracker costs $US29.99.

These animal-shaped tins are filled with milk-, white-, and dark-chocolate truffles.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider There are plenty of options to choose from.

There’s no need to wrap these animal-shaped tins filled with chocolate truffles. There is a selection of designs, including a polar bear wearing a sweater, a reindeer wrapped in a scarf, and a penguin wearing a festive green neckpiece.

The chocolate tin is just over 12 ounces and it costs $US9.59.

Fill this tree-shaped advent calendar with your treats of choice.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider This advent calendar is the perfect gift-giving surprise.

This hand-painted wooden advent calendar has 24 doors, behind each of which you can tuck in sweet treats and small gifts for yourself, your kids, or your pets. It’s a customisable upgrade from the typical chocolate advent calendars you’d find at the grocery store.

Each wooden advent calendar costs $US29.99.

You don’t need an open fire to enjoy these roasted chestnuts.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider Each box of roasted chestnuts comes with six bags.

These USDA-certified organic roasted chestnuts are shelled and ready to eat. It’s not quite the same experience as roasting them yourself, but it’s definitely more convenient.

Each 21-ounce package contains 12 servings and costs $US6.69.

Add a subtle glow with these strings of micro LED lights.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider You can use these lights to make some DIY holiday decor.

This set of four 50-count string lights can be used to jazz up your holiday decor. They can glow warm-white or multicoloured and have eight different light settings to choose from.

For a glowing centrepiece, put a set in an empty wine bottle or in a vase with ornaments or pine cones.

Each four-pack of string lights retails at $US9.99.

This giant pack of tissue paper will likely last beyond the holiday season.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider Each pack contains 160 sheets of tissue paper.

This tissue paper is perfect for zero-effort packaging.

Each pack contains 160 sheets of solid colours and fun printed designs like holiday lights, snowflakes, and penguins.

Each package of tissue paper costs $US7.49.

These white-chocolate peppermint-flavored Pretzel Crisps are a festive sweet treat.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider Pick up this snack for a holiday-inspired take on pretzels.

This sweet and savoury snack is just the treat to enjoy while taking a break from decking the halls or while watching a holiday movie.

Each 20-ounce bag costs $US6.99.

This box of European-style cookies makes a sweet gift.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider Each tin includes 176 cookies.

You can’t go wrong with gifting this red-and-gold tin of assorted Belgian-chocolate-covered European cookies. Inside you’ll find sweet treats like cream-filled chocolate-coated wafers, hazelnut biscuits, and shortbreads.

This 3-pound box contains 176 cookies and retails at $US11.99.

This smiling snowman would make a sweet addition to any lawn.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider Each snowman is 7 feet tall.

Standing 7 feet tall and illuminated with 300 LED lights, this snowman is sure to bring a smile to anyone who sees it.

Each snowman costs $US119.99.

And if you still need a Christmas tree, Costco’s got you covered.

Abigail Abesamis for Insider With this reusable Christmas tree, you won’t need to buy a new one every year.

If you have the storage space and don’t want to deal with buying a fresh Christmas tree every year, this 9-foot pre-lit option is a great alternative.

It comes with 2,700 multicolor micro LED lights and a pedal that lets you choose between five lighting effects.

Each 9-foot Christmas tree costs $US569.99.

