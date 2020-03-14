The 8 foods you should always make in a microwave

Getty/Royalty Free One expert told Insider that she loves to make homemade macaroni and cheese in the microwave.

Microwaves aren’t just good for reheating – they can also be convenient and effective tools for cooking.

Cheese-centric dishes like macaroni and cheese or queso can be flavorful when prepared in the microwave.

You can quickly steam vegetables or cook zoodles (zucchini noodles) in the microwave.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Many of us use microwaves for just about anything, from reheating a cup of coffee to prepping a frozen entree.

And although some seasoned cooks often frown upon taking shortcuts, there are some dishes they swear by making in this convenient appliance.

Here are the foods you should always prepare in the microwave, according to bakers, food bloggers, and chefs.

You can make homemade macaroni and cheese in the microwave with just a few ingredients.

Marie C Fields/Shutterstock You can add vegetables to the dish, too.

Nicole Pomije, the professional baker behind The Cookie Cups in Minnesota, told Insider that macaroni and cheese “is one of the best dishes to make in the microwave.”

“It’s so easy and tastes great. I like to use a few cheeses, pre-cooked noodles, and cream cheese to bring it all together. You can use veggies, too, [like] mushrooms, broccoli or jalapeno for a little heat,” she added.

A classic that’s pretty much made of melted cheese, queso dip is a natural fit for microwave cooking.

Business Insider Queso dip pairs well with tortilla chips.

According to Pomije, this popular appetizer is also simple to make in the microwave – all you need is some milk or cream, salsa, and cheese.

“The trick here is to use a little bit of milk or cream with your desired cheeses, throw in some fresh salsa, and microwave in 30-second increments until smooth,” she told Insider, adding that she often makes homemade pita chips for dipping.

With a bit of patience, you can even make polenta in the microwave.

Food Via Lenses/Shutterstock Polenta is typically made from butter and cornmeal.

The silky Italian porridge known as polenta pairs beautifully with hearty stews and sauces – but making it the traditional way is no easy feat.

Fortunately, chef Matt Olley of Silver Light Tavern in Brooklyn, New York, told Insider he sometimes uses a special recipe and a microwave shortcut to make it.

“Add 1/4 cup cornmeal, 4 ounces of butter, and 1/2 cup water to a dish. Microwave for two to three minutes, take out of the microwave, and whisk everything together,” he told Insider. “Then add 1/2 cup of milk and microwave for another 2 minutes. Take out again, add 1/4 cup of milk, whisk, and put back for the last two minutes.”

To finish up the recipe, he said you’ll want to whisk in 1/4 cup of milk and 4 ounces of butter, then cover the bowl with plastic wrap until you’re ready to serve it. Covering it can help it stay warm and keep it from forming a skin.

You can quickly steam vegetables in the microwave.

Shutterstock Steaming vegetables can be a fairly quick process.

According to seasoned food blogger Jim Mumford of Jim Cooks Food Good, you should use your microwave if you want to steam some vegetables in a pinch.

“In a microwave-safe bowl, combine your veggies with an inch of water. Seal tightly in plastic wrap and microwave on high for four to five minutes. For thinner veggies, like asparagus, wrap in wet paper towels, then plastic,” he added.

Just make sure you’re using microwave-safe plastic wrap.

If you don’t have a lot of time to prepare a filling breakfast, this chef suggests you try cooking up some sweet quinoa in the microwave.

Shutterstock The dish (not pictured) can be made in 45 seconds.

Celebrity chef Donatella Arpaia said mug breakfasts are great to prepare in a microwave.

She told Insider that her go-to recipe consists of ingredients like cooked quinoa, mashed banana, egg, toasted coconut, and maple syrup – and it only requires 45 seconds in the microwave.

Steamed eggs are loaded with protein and they’re simple to cook in the microwave.

Shutterstock Using a microwave, you can make steamed eggs in under three minutes.

Microwaves can be excellent tools for making speedy breakfasts, even those that include seemingly tough-to-cook items like steamed eggs.

Master butcher and food-truck owner Thomas Odermatt of Roli Roti told Insider that he regularly uses a simple recipe with just a few ingredients to whip up a few steamed eggs in under three minutes.

Zucchini noodles, or “zoodles,” are ideal candidates for microwave cooking.

Flickr/diversey/C.C. by 3.0 You can add just about any topping to your zoodles.

Former Food & Wine editor-in-chief, “Top Chef” judge, and Lee Kum Kee chefNilou Motamed said her go-to meal involves cooking up some zoodles in the microwave.

“You can quickly microwave a big pile of zoodles – they only need about a minute and a half in the microwave, so they stay al dente. I recommend cooking them in the same bowl you’ll be serving them in, so there’s no extra clean-up required,” she told Insider.

To spice up the keto-friendly zoodles, Motamed said she likes to toss them in sesame oil and top them with sesame seeds and chilli flakes.

For a fast and delicious snack, make a plate of nachos in the microwave.

Shutterstock Nachos are pretty versatile, too.

Jacob Cureton, executive chef of Junior’s on Harrison in New Orleans, Louisiana, said that microwaved nachos are his guilty pleasure.

“It is the one dish that I think tastes better in the microwave than in the toaster. The cheese melts perfectly and while the chips stay crispy, the [nachos] get a nice gooey taste from the melted cheese,” he told Insider.

“I start with good, fresh white-corn tortilla chips and top with mild shredded cheddar or Jack cheese,” he said. “You only need to microwave until the cheese is perfectly melted – don’t overcook or the chips will soften.”

The chef said after the cheese is melted he usually tops his chips with sour cream, salsa, refried beans that were cooked separately in the microwave, shredded cabbage, and diced avocado.

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.