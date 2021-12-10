18 things you probably didn’t know about Bobby Flay

- Bobby Flay, who turns 57 on December 10, is one of the best-known TV chefs in the business.
- With 16 books and 16 cooking shows to his name, he’s also one of the most successful.
- Flay first worked in a kitchen as a teenager because he “had nothing else to do that day.”
In 2012, Flay came out in support of an online petition that asked Hasbro to make the Easy-Bake Oven more gender-neutral. He argued that the Easy-Bake Oven, which comes in the colors purple and pink, should be marketed as gender-neutral or available in colors that appeal to young boys as well.
After working in a pizza shop and at Baskin-Robbins, Flay began working at Joe Allen in New York City, where his father was a part-owner. He started as a busboy after the restaurant’s resident busboy needed two weeks off to care for his sick grandmother.
After the two weeks were up, the chef asked Flay if he wanted to work in the kitchen.
“I said, ‘Sure.’ It was because I had nothing else to do that day. If I had plans with friends, I probably would have said no. I wasn’t desperate to work in the kitchen,” Flay said.
According to Page Six, Flay went back to school to receive his GED so he could attend. He graduated as one of the institute’s top students as part of the first graduating class.
“I was 20 years old, and way over my head. I had to hire the cooks and do the menus. I did it for a year, but I thought, I need to know how to cook better,” Flay told the WSJ.
He left to work under a chef at another restaurant.
“That was the first time I had seen Southwestern ingredients, like blue cornmeal and chile peppers. I fell in love with the flavors, the colors, the textures. It became the palette that I reach for always,” he said.
Flay told the Wall Street Journal he got the job after meeting a chef for Bud’s, a Waxman-owned restaurant, at a cocktail party and telling him that he would love to work there.
“She said OK,” he said. “I said to her: ‘I will promise you this, I will give you 120%. Just tell me what to do.’ Today, when I hire, I look for people who want to be trained and molded.”
Flay went on to work at three Waxman restaurants over the years.
“He heard about me, and he asked if I wanted to open a restaurant with him and I said yes,” Flay told WSJ.
Both Mesa Grill’s New York and Las Vegas locations have since closed, with the latter closing to make way for a new restaurant, Amalfi by Bobby Flay.
Flay is a huge cat lover and even named one of his restaurants “Gato” after the Spanish word for cat.
“He travels with me almost wherever I go and, most importantly, shows me his love and affection constantly,” Flay said, according to Eater.
Flay married again in 1995, this time to Kate Connelly, whom he met while appearing on her Food Network talk show. They divorced in 1998.
In 2000, Flay met actress Stephanie March, who was appearing on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” at the time. She agreed to meet Flay for a date at Nobu, a high-end restaurant in New York City known for being exceptionally hard to get into at the time.
“I know it’s a cliché, but I remember thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the rest of my life,'” March told CNN in 2008.
In December 2003, Flay took March ice-skating at Rockefeller Center, where he proposed to her with a princess-cut engagement ring.
They were married for ten years but split in 2015.
“There’s still a lot of love there and no one makes Stephanie laugh more than Bobby, so this was hard for both of them,” a source told People at the time.
Flay is now dating Christina Perez, a senior content and creative director at the cannabis company Miss Grass, according to The Sun.
The dad-daughter duo loves to cook together. Sophie appeared on “Rachael Ray” with her dad in 2013, “Brunch at Bobby’s” twice in 2016, and “Beat Bobby Flay” twice, once in 2015 and again in 2017.
The two have also hosted a cooking show together on Food Network’s Snapchat Discovery channel.
Flay said it was “probably my greatest professional moment … Thirty seconds into it he made me feel like he and I had known each other for a long time.”
Flay cooked for President Obama again in 2013. China’s President Xi Jinping also attended the dinner.
Flay told Politico that he prepared an “All-American meal” of New Mexican lobster tamales with green chile, Porterhouse steaks, potatoes with Point Reyes blue cheese, and cherry pies with bourbon, vanilla, and fresh mint ice cream for dessert.
Flay shocked audiences when, during a live taping in summer 2017, he removed his chef’s jacket to reveal a T-shirt that read, “This is my last Iron Chef battle ever.”
Flay clarified the bold move afterward, saying he wouldn’t be appearing on the show regularly but said he would return when and if his schedule allowed.
He’s now working on a food show based in Italy with fellow celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis.
“This next book that I’m doing with you is definitely a version of [“Bobby at Home”], except I got you. So it’s better,” Flay said.
“Honestly, to be the first chef to get a star is really, truly an amazing milestone,” he said.
The ceremony marked Flay’s first public appearance since his split from Stephanie March. As the ceremony proceeded, a plane with a banner reading the word “CHEATER” flew overhead, according to People. It was rumored at the time that Flay had cheated on March and that the couple had split as a result. Flay’s reps said they wouldn’t respond to “continued efforts by certain parties to spread rumors and innuendo.”
Though Flay’s exact net worth is unknown, Money Inc reported in 2018 that his net worth falls in the range of $US30 ($AU42) million.