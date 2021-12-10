18 things you probably didn’t know about Bobby Flay

After dropping out of high school at age 17, Flay began working as a busboy.

“I really had no interest in doing any school work whatsoever. My father, who is very much a scholarly guy, said: ‘Well, you’re going to have to get a job then,'” Flay told the Wall Street Journal in 2011.

After working in a pizza shop and at Baskin-Robbins, Flay began working at Joe Allen in New York City, where his father was a part-owner. He started as a busboy after the restaurant’s resident busboy needed two weeks off to care for his sick grandmother.

After the two weeks were up, the chef asked Flay if he wanted to work in the kitchen.

“I said, ‘Sure.’ It was because I had nothing else to do that day. If I had plans with friends, I probably would have said no. I wasn’t desperate to work in the kitchen,” Flay said.