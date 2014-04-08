21 Things You Never Knew About The Masters

The Masters is one of the most unusual events in sports.

It’s all about tradition, and it’s defined by a set of odd rules and customs that just doesn’t exist outside of Augusta National.

It’s great.

We compiled the oddest traditions that make the Masters and Augusta one of a kind.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.