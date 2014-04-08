21 Things You Never Knew About The Masters

The Masters is one of the most unusual events in sports.
It’s all about tradition, and it’s defined by a set of odd rules and customs that just doesn’t exist outside of Augusta National.
It’s great.
We compiled the oddest traditions that make the Masters and Augusta one of a kind.
There's a huge fence around the course to keep out animals. There has been one deer sighting in the last 65 years.
The Masters banned CBS broadcaster Gary McCord in 1995 for saying, 'They don't cut the greens here at Augusta, they use bikini wax.'
Players are allowed to use their own caddies now, but they have to wear the Augusta uniform -- green hat, white jumpsuit.
It's nearly impossible to become a member at Augusta.
You have to be be nominated by a current Augusta member, and new initiations generally aren't accepted unless someone quits or dies. The total membership hovers around 300.
Source: Augusta.com
Twenty-four people were arrested outside Augusta last year for trying to scalp tickets.
The course is insane about who it lets into the tournament. It's illegal to sell tickets within 2,700 feet of the gates.
In addition, you don't buy tickets, you 'apply' for them in a process that begins just a few weeks after the tournament ends.
You know those pristine white bunkers?
They're actually composed of waste product from the mining of aluminium, according to Golf.com
Basically, there's this company that mines feldspar (rocks) for aluminium. This process produces waste in the form of really bright, pure quartz -- that's what Augusta uses.
Augusta is its own universe with a tenuous connection to the outside world (see: all the ridiculous anecdotes in this slideshow).
But WWII affected Augusta just like it did the rest of the country. During the war, Augusta didn't have the manpower to maintain the course, so they set 200 cattle loose on the grounds in hopes that they would 'trim' the grass by eating it.
Fans always line the ropes at big tournaments in hopes of getting a signature. But this is tougher to do at Augusta.
You can only try and solicit an autograph on the Washington Road side of the clubhouse, near the practice facilities.
