10 Things You Forgot Your iPhone Could Do

I’ve had an iPhone for four years.



Because I use the device every day, it’s so easy to forget that it can do so much more than help me to surf the web and send text messages.

There are little things that I take for granted, such as creating a custom vibrate pattern so I know who’s calling without looking at my phone.

I put together a few of my favourite not-so-common iPhone features for you here.

Lock your phone's screen orientation To lock your screen orientation, double tap the home button and swipe to the right. You'll see a grey circle opposite the rewind button. Tap that one time and a lock will appear. Now when you turn your phone sideways the orientation will stay put. Set an alphanumeric passcode Setting an alpha numeric password can add an extra layer of protection to your phone. To enable, first head to settings. Next, tap general, navigate to the middle of the page, and select passcode lock. Turn 'Simple Passcode' off and you will be prompted to enter your alpha numeric password. Tweet a photo directly from your Camera Roll Head to your camera roll and select a photo. In the bottom left hand corner you'll see an arrow icon. Tap that and a menu will come up. Choose 'Tweet' near the bottom and a menu will come up with the photo attached in the top right corner. Type your tweet and you're done. Make the iPod app stop playing music after a set amount of time. This tip is handy if you ever fall asleep listening to music. After you've selected a song in the iPod app and it is playing, head to the the clock app. Select the timer option in the bottom right hand corner and set a specific time. Below the time, there is an option that says, 'When Timer Ends ...' tap that. At the very bottom of the list is an option for 'Stop Playing.' Select this and when the timer is up it will stop the iPod from playing. Automatically download new apps directly on your iPhone This is a handy feature if you have a lot of Apple devices. You can make it so that apps and music automatically download on all your devices. Head to settings and navigate to the middle of the page. After that select the 'Store' option. Once inside under 'Automatic Downloads' switch on the options for Music, Apps, or both. Change your note's font If you're tired of the note app's marker font you can quickly change it. Start by going to Settings, then navigate to Notes. In this menu you can easily switch between three fonts. Speed up your phone by selecting what Spotlight indexes. Spotlight is a useful tool but if you've set it to search your entire phone for every single item present then it can take some time. Have it only search items you care about by starting at Settings, next head to General, and finally choose Spotlight search. You can select what your phone indexes and speed up the interface. Change your phone's name, directly on your device. You couldn't do this in previous versions, but iOS 5 introduced the ability to change your phone's name directly on the device. Before you had to do this through iTunes. Changing your phone's name can give it personality. (SAI editor Jay Yarow calls his 'tumour Toy.' We dare you to do better.) You have to dig a little to get to this one. Start by going to Settings. Next head to General, and then About. At the top of the page you'll see your iPhone's name--tap it and you can change it to whatever you like. Create a custom vibration. Creating a custom vibration can let you know who is calling or texting you without having to look at the phone. You can make a vibration as long or short as you like. To do this one, head to Settings, then tap 'Sounds' at the bottom of the page. You'll be able to select custom vibration or record your own. Enable Private Browsing for Safari Make sure that your browsing stays private by turning this option on. Start in settings, next head to Safari, and in the middle of the page switch Private Browsing on. Now check this out ... 10 Things You Need To Be Doing If You Use Apple's iCloud >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.