9 things you didn't know hotel staff could help you with, from planning a wedding proposal to taking Instagram photos

Many hotel concierges will help guests arrange things during their trip, but some offer specific, unique services.

Some hotels have concierges who can help guests take Instagram pictures that fit their aesthetic.

Select hotels around the world offer a concierge who can help guests map out scenic runs and accompany you on them.

From booking special excursions to making dinner reservations, concierges have been assisting guests in many ways for decades.

But around the globe, certain hotels hire concierges who offer unique services to make their guests’ trips extra memorable.

Here are nine cool things you didn’t know hotel staff could help you with.

Some hotels have someone who can give guests photography tips and direct them to the most Instagram-worthy locations.

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock At some hotels, this person can teach guests how to pose, too.

Some hotels around the globe have begun helping guests get Instagram-worthy photos.

For example, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has an “Instagram Butler” who is at the ready to help guests snap the perfect photo.

This concierge can give guests tips for snapping the perfect photo at golden hour, teach them some of the best poses, and direct them to hidden picture-perfect locations around the resort.

In addition, the colourful W Punta de Mita in Mexico offers guests an Instagram concierge, who recommends several photo-worthy spots to guests based on their personal aesthetic.

To use this service, guests can email the concierge a link to their Instagram profile before or during their stay. The concierge will then use the guest’s Instagram aesthetic to create a customised infographic map marked with the best photo-worthy spots on the property.

Some hotels have a run concierge who can help visitors explore a new city while ensuring they break a sweat.

Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS The run concierge can help guests map out a route.

Some hotels have a special concierge who can accompany guests on their runs and help them plan scenic routes.

At Westin Hotels & Resorts around the globe, run-concierge leaders can help guide travellers past notable landmarks and motivate them along the way of a 3-mile or 5-mile run.

Many hotels in California have concierges who can help guests go surfing.

Ruby Ann Fuentes/Shutterstock A surf concierge can help guests book lessons.

Some hotels throughout California have special staff members who can help guests get out on the water.

For example, The Westin Los Angeles Airport helps guests go surfing at Manhattan Beach with its surf concierge, an avid surfer who can answer questions about technique and help guests organise surf lessons.

And hotels like the Kimpton Shorebreak Resort in Huntington Beach, California, also have special ambassadors who can help guests make the most of their surfing experience by updating them with weather and wave information, plus other handy tips.

Some hotels have a guitar concierge who can lend guests a guitar and help them book lessons.

Shutterstock The guitar concierge can help guests book songwriting lessons, too.

Whether you forgot to pack your guitar or have always wanted to play one, you may want to consult a guitar concierge.

At spots like Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, guests can utilise guitar-concierge services to rent a guitar for free throughout their stay.

They can also use this concierge service to arrange for guitar lessons or songwriting lessons with local musicians.

A beer concierge can help introduce tourists to local brews.

Yves Herman/Reuters They can help travellers plan brewery tours, too.

In areas like Vermont where craft brews are incredibly popular, guests can take advantage of services designed to help them enjoy local beers.

Specifically, the Hotel Vermont has a beer concierge who can help guests pair beer with food and plan trips to some of the area’s most sought-after breweries.

Concierges around the globe can help visitors pop the question.

Shutterstock Some staff members are trained to help guests plan the perfect proposal.

A variety of hotels around the globe have staff members who can help travellers plan a surprise wedding proposal.

At select resorts, hotel staff can help guests figure out important proposal details, like the best time to propose if they want to do it at sunset or the most photogenic locations in the area.

They can also help visitors arrange post-engagement activities and treats, like couples’ massages, romantic flower arrangements, and dinner reservations.

An art concierge can show visitors the creative side of a city.

Mary Turner/Getty Images Sometimes an art concierge can provide guests with access to private collections.

For those who want to gain behind-the-scenes art access, hotels like The Silo, in Cape Town, South Africa, have an art concierge.

With the help of special staff members, guests can explore the hotel’s own private art collection of more than 300 pieces or enjoy guided visits to the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa.

The art concierge can also help visitors arrange visits to local galleries or studios.

In some hotels, a coffee concierge can help guests get their morning caffeine fix.

Alena Gamm / EyeEm/Getty Visitors can pick when the coffee gets delivered, too.

At places like The Island Inn at 123 West in Washington, guests can get their morning brew without stepping outside of their hotel room.

The hotel has a dedicated coffee concierge who can bring drinks from local cafes, baked goods, and a morning newspaper right to guests’ rooms.

All visitors have to do is request their morning brew the evening before and pick a delivery time that works best for them.

A champagne concierge can help tourists plan activities dedicated to the bubbly stuff.

Shutterstock.com A champagne concierge can help guests set up special day trips.

Places like the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in France have staff members dedicated to helping guests arrange special plans and activities dedicated to champagne.

The concierge can help visitors arrange a variety of champagne-focused activities, like touring Hautvillers village (which is said to be the birthplace of champagne) or planning a private picnic and champagne tasting in a local vineyard.

