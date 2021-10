22 surprising things probably you didn’t know about ‘You’

The word “you” is said over 3,800 times throughout seasons one and two of the show.

The official Instagram for Netflix Australia and New Zealand calculated the times the word “you” has been said on the show throughout the first two seasons – and they got 3,857.

They also noted that the word was said a bit more often during season one than it was during season two.

According to the account, the first episode of the series features the word “you” the most.