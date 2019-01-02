22 surprising things probably you didn’t know about ‘You’

“The voice clicked for me in that moment,” she said. “I was obsessing about social media, and I had wanted to write something like this. But it was in that moment that I really got it. Joe is someone who is always the one looking and judging. He’s very at ease with that in himself. That’s where I found this great outlet for my little frustrations.”
The facade of the bookstore where Joe works during season one is a real shop.
Season one of “You” used Logos Bookstore, a specialty bookstore on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York, as the exterior and front interior of Mooney’s, according to Brick Underground.
“I also thought peaches were perfect because they’re ripe and delicious, and then they’re spoiled, poison, they attract flies, they can make you sick,” she added.
Candace wasn’t always supposed to come back.
During the final scene of season one, Candace (Ambyr Childers) — Joe’s subject of obsession before Beck who viewers were led to believe was dead — returns.
This is a departure from the book, and one that wasn’t initially going to happen on the TV show.
In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gamble said she and Berlanti decided at about the middle of the first season to bring Candace back, and they started to “misdirect” viewers to make them think she was dead.
Candace had a different fate in the book.
Part of the reason some viewers may have been surprised by Candace’s return is that, in the novel, Joe drowns Candace at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn after she breaks up with him.
The necklace that Ellie wears on the show is from a thrift shop.
Jenna Ortega, who played Ellie (Jenna Ortega) on season two of “You,” told Insider she wanted to take Ellie’s nameplate necklace home, but was not able to because there is only one copy of it, and showrunners needed to keep it in case Ellie returns.
“I was so disappointed when I couldn’t take it because they only had one that they found at some random thrift shop, and I was like, ‘Ahh, alright,” she told Insider. “If they had multiple options then maybe I could have taken one.”
The band Nirvana has a large presence on “You.”
On the first episode of the show, Beck buys “Desperate Characters” by Paula Fox. Fox, as Joe tells her, is the grandmother of Courtney Love, who was married to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.
During the show’s finale, Beck wears Joe’s Nirvana T-shirt. There’s also a nail salon called Nirvana next to the onscreen and real-life location of the bookstore.
Victoria Pedretti, who plays Love, said the most awkward scene to film was a sex scene.
Victoria Pedretti, who played Love during season two, said that the most disturbing scene to film was a sex scene between her and Joe.
“I think the most unsettling thing is probably when we shot the sex scene where we were both meant to start having sex and come simultaneously in five seconds. I found that really disturbing,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020. “I was like, ‘How are we … ? That’s not real.'”
Tati Gabrielle filmed her first-ever sex scene for “You.”
Gabrielle, who played Marienne on season three, told Page Six she “freaked out” when filming her first sex scene with Badgley.
“I was so nervous,” the actress told Page Six. “I told Penn upfront, ‘Hey, I’ve never done this before.’ And he was like, ‘It’s gonna be OK.'”
She said the show’s intimacy coordinator, who helps walk through sex scenes and ensure actors’ well-being during them, was also helpful.
Even though Dylan Arnold plays a teenager on the show, he’s older than Pedretti in real life.
Arnold, who plays the teenager who Love has an affair with during season three, is actually older than Pedretti. He is 27, she is 26.
“It’s actually funny, because I’m a year older than Victoria [Pedretti], and much older than my character, so those moments where she’s referring to me as a teenager were always really funny because I’m older than she is,” the actor told Teen Vogue.
Arnold also auditioned for two other roles on “You” before being cast as Theo.
In a somewhat surprising move, Joe gets down on the ground and holds Forty as he cries.
“That was a version of that scene that Penn and I sort of created together,” Scully explained in an interview with Glamour in 2019. “It’s not what was written in the script, but we talked a lot about the relationship between Forty and Joe, which at that point was a little more than a friendship, obviously.”
The show was mostly written, directed, and created by women.
In 2018, Badgley told The Daily Beast that “by and large, all of the people responsible for this thing are women.”