22 surprising things probably you didn’t know about ‘You’

To film on the subway tracks during season one, some actors had to take an eight-hour-long safety course.

During season one, Beck (Elizabeth Lail) falls on the subway tracks and Joe helps her up.

This scene was no joke to film since it was actually shot at a New York City subway station and many safety guidelines were in place.

“I had to take an eight-hour course to be on those tracks,” Lail told BUILD series in 2018. Badgley said he also took this course.

Badgley also said that after the training course he and Lail received cards certifying them to go on subway tracks for a year and a half.