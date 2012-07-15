11 Things You Didn't Know About The Job Interview

Photo: BJ Carter via flickr

During the interview, the hiring manager is trying to get a sense of who you are — you can answer all of their questions perfectly, but what about everything else you do during the time that you spend together?Are you supposed to accept the cup of coffee they offer? And what do your hand movements say to them? And who are you supposed to look at in a panel interview?



In the book “Crazy Good Interviewing: How Acting A Little Crazy Can Get You The Job

,” John B. Molidor and Barbara Parus say jobseekers need to take into account that their interviewer may very well be from a different generation or have a different personality than the candidate, so use this scenario to your advantage.

“A common complaint among many interviewers, especially older ones, hiring agents, and human resources professionals today is that younger job applicants — namely, those who fall under the Generation X and Generation Y labels — arrive completely unprepared or, worst yet, have a large sense of entitlement.”

Here are some things you didn’t know about the interview, but, in a competitive job market, you probably should.

