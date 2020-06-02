20 things you probably didn’t know about Princess Diana

Princess Diana struggled with depression and bulimia.

In Andrew Morton’s book, “Diana: Her True Story,” the Princess of Wales also opened up about her mental health and struggle with bulimia as a result of her troubling marriage and complicated relationship with the press, who would make comments on her appearance.

In the now-controversial 1995 interview with Martin Bashir — the BBC apologized earlier this year after an inquiry found “deceitful” tactics had been used to secure the interview — Diana described bulimia as a “symptom of what was going on in [her] marriage,” and described it as “a secret disease.”

“You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable,” she said. “You fill your stomach up four or five times a day — some do it more — and it gives you a feeling of comfort.”

“I was crying out for help, but giving the wrong signals, and people were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger: they decided that was the problem — Diana was unstable,” she said.