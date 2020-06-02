20 things you probably didn’t know about Princess Diana

- Kristen Stewart depicts Princess Diana in the latest movie about her life, “Spencer.”
- The real Diana was just 16 when she met Prince Charles, and he was dating her older sister.
- She loved bread-and-butter pudding, but she wasn’t a good cook herself.
Diana ended up living with her father after her parents’ divorce and a vicious custody battle ensued between her father and mother over Diana and her three siblings.
She also loved swimming and, after her marriage to Charles, regularly swam laps at the pool at Buckingham Palace.
The house, which the Spencer family acquired in 1508, is located on a 14,000-acre estate in Northamptonshire, England. It has 31 bedrooms, a ballroom, and “Painters’ Passage” lined with family busts.
She later enrolled at a finishing school in Switzerland but was only there for one semester before meeting Prince Charles and dropping out.
According to The Sun, Prince Charles and Diana’s older sister, Sarah Spencer, were rumored to be dating in 1977, before the royal couple got together. In fact, the older Spencer sister even reportedly takes the credit for introducing Charles and Diana.
“I introduced them. I’m Cupid,” Sarah Spencer reportedly said at the time.
“I remember thinking what a very jolly and amusing and attractive 16-year-old she was,” Charles recalled in a 1981 interview with The Telegraph. “I mean, great fun, and bouncy and full of life and everything.”
However, according to Town and Country, many of their conversations took place over the phone and it’s reported that the pair only met in person a dozen or so times before they married.
“We had this ghastly interview the day we announced our engagement,” she said in the documentary, “Diana: In Her Own Words.”
“And this ridiculous [reporter] said, ‘Are you in love?’ I thought, ‘What a thick question.’ So I said, ‘Yes, of course, we are,’ and Charles turned around and said, ‘Whatever love means.’ And that threw me completely. I thought, ‘What a strange answer.’ It traumatized me.”
According to Vogue, the royal family didn’t approve of this and didn’t want commoners having the same access to jewels fit for royals. At the time of its original purchase in 1981, the ring was estimated to cost about $US36,000 ($AU48,682). Today, however, the ring is priceless.
When Prince William asked Kate Middleton to marry him, he proposed with his late mother’s stunning engagement ring.
Kate Middleton later gave birth to her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at the same hospital. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, was born at Portland Hospital in London, while their daughter, Lilibet, was born in a hospital in California.
Both names, however, were used in some regard. Prince William’s full name is William Arthur Philip Louis, while Harry’s is Henry Charles Albert David.
Nearly 100,000 people cheered for Prince Charles and Princess Diana as they drove through the streets of Tokyo, exemplifying that Diana’s popularity reached far beyond the borders of the United Kingdom.
In the now-controversial 1995 interview with Martin Bashir — the BBC apologized earlier this year after an inquiry found “deceitful” tactics had been used to secure the interview — Diana described bulimia as a “symptom of what was going on in [her] marriage,” and described it as “a secret disease.”
“You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable,” she said. “You fill your stomach up four or five times a day — some do it more — and it gives you a feeling of comfort.”
“I was crying out for help, but giving the wrong signals, and people were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger: they decided that was the problem — Diana was unstable,” she said.
According to the recordings, Diana went downstairs where she found her husband speaking with Camilla and another friend. After her husband and the friend left the room, Diana told Camilla, “I’d just like you to know that I know exactly what is going on.”
Diana then recalled Camilla defending herself by saying that Diana had “all the men in the world.” However, when asked “what more could she want,” Diana replied by saying, “I want my husband.”
In a separate, 2021 interview with Insider, McGrady also revealed her go-to breakfast before the gym. The princess would request a “tin of Heinz baked beans, a pink grapefruit, a cup of coffee, and a glass of orange juice” for breakfast at least three times a week, he said.
Her memorial is located on a small, tranquil island across from a lake, where visitors can go to pay their respects to the “people’s princess.”