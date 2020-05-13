RAY-BON/Shutterstock The first instant ramen noodles were invented by a Japanese man named Momofuku Ando in 1958.

Instant ramen noodles are one of the cheapest – and most delicious – shelf-stable foods you can find in the grocery store, yet most people don’t know the history behind the food.

China consumes the most instant ramen noodles in the world – approximately 40 billion servings per year.

However, instant noodles were first invented in Japan by a man named Momofuku Ando, who later went on to invent Cup Noodles.

Instant ramen noodles are currently flying off grocery store shelves. According to a report by Bloomberg, Walmart’s online sales of instant noodles jumped 578% between February 23 and March 21.

However, though many consumers are clamoring to get their hands on the pantry staple, not many people know the interesting history behind the product.

From who invented it to which countries consume the most, here are 12 things you didn’t know about instant ramen noodles.

Instant noodles were once considered a luxury grocery store item.

Maruchan Ramen noodles.

When instant noodles were first introduced in Japanese grocery stores, they were typically six times more expensive than fresh noodles.

However, today instant ramen is considered one of the signature “cheap” foods in grocery stores. A pack of instant noodles will typically run for around 25 cents in most American grocery stores.

China eats more instant ramen than any other country.

A Chinese grocery store with shelves filled with instant ramen products.

According to the World Instant Noodles Association, Chinese mainlanders and Hong Kong residents combined ate more than 40 billion servings of instant noodles in 2019.

Approximately 103 billion servings of instant noodles are eaten worldwide every year.

A child eating instant ramen noodles.

Indonesia is the second-highest country when it comes to consuming instant noodles. In 2019, the people of Indonesia ate more than 12 billion servings.

The United States falls slightly behind, and only consumes an average of 4 billion servings, ranking sixth in the world for instant noodle demand.

However, instant noodles were invented in Japan.

Nissin instant ramen.

Instant noodles were invented by Momofuku Ando of the company Nissin Foods in Japan in 1958. At that time, the company launched the product under the name “Chikin Ramen.”

The first instant noodles were created to feed people during a time of economic uncertainty following World War II.

Ando died, aged 96, due to heart failure in Osaka, Japan, in January 2007. He was said to have eaten instant Chicken Ramen almost every day until his death.

Top Ramen instant noodles came to the United States in 1970.

Ramen noodles.

Ando wanted to find a way to bring his famous instant noodles to the United States and did so via import in 1970.

However, he realised that many Americans didn’t own the traditional noodle bowls used by people in Asian countries. He then set about inventing an alternative container for his product.

In 1971, Nissin Foods introduced Cup Noodles in a foam cup, which became extremely popular worldwide.

Helen89/Shutterstock Cup Noodles.

According to BBC, Ando said the inspiration for the famous Cup Noodles came from watching people lining up to buy bowls of hot ramen noodle soup at a black market stall during the food shortages after World War II.

In 1972, Nissin began producing Top Ramen in the United States, and by 1973 Cup Noodles were also partially US-produced and distributed to American grocery stores.

According to one survey, the Japanese believe their best invention of the 20th century was instant noodles.

Ramen noodles.

The survey, which polled 2,000 adults in the Tokyo region in 2000, found that the responders ranked instant noodles above karaoke and Pokemon.

There’s even a Cup Noodles Museum in Osaka, Japan.

The Cup Noodles Museum in Osaka, Japan.

The museum was opened in 1999 by Ando, the inventor of Cup Noodles.

The museum features multiple exhibits and attractions inspired by the history of instant noodles, ranging from a make-your-own Cup Noodles factory to an interactive theatre in the shape of Cup Noodles.

Ramen noodles have even made it to space.

'Space Ram,' a vacuum-packed instant ramen made especially for Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

Made especially for Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, the very first space-viable instant noodles were invented by Nissin in July 2005.

“I’ve realised my dream that noodles can go into space,” Ando said at the time, according to his obituary in The New York Times.

Instant ramen noodles have been used by inmates as currency in the US prison system.

A person pouring a seasoning packet into a bowl of ramen noodles.

According to a report by NPR and Michael Gibson-Light, a doctoral candidate in the University of Arizona School of Sociology, some American inmates have begun using instant ramen noodles as “currency,” referring to them as “soups.”

The food is used by inmates to “pay” other prisoners to do things like clean out their bunk, do their laundry, or steal fresh fruits or vegetables, which are considered “black market items,” from the kitchen.

“There was an entire informal economy based on ramen,” Gibson-Light said. “As one inmate told me: ‘You can tell how good a man’s doing [financially] by how many soups he’s got in his locker. ‘Twenty soups? Oh, that guy’s doing good!'”

The shelf life of instant noodles ranges from two to 12 months.

Various brand instant noodles and cup noodles on a display shelf in a supermarket.

Ramen noodles do eventually expire, but are beloved partially for their lengthy shelf lives.

In fact, many grocery stores found their supplies of ramen noodles depleted as the onset of the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide, and Walmart’s online sales of instant noodles jumped 578% between February 23 and March 21.

There are also quite a few hacks to elevate your instant ramen.

A gourmet bowl of ramen noodles.

While many consumers prefer to eat their Top Ramen or Cup Noodles as is, there are also quite a few hacks to upgrade instant noodles to a restaurant-quality meal.

Common additions to the soup include things like green onion, soy sauce, sesame seeds, butter, and Sriracha. Chefs also recommend adding eggs, bacon, cheese, and cooking the noodles in stock or canned soup.

