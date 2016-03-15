11 articles of clothing no man should wear after university

Dennis Green
CollegeShutterstockSweatshirts are fine for the library, but we caution against wearing them elsewhere.

When you graduate university, there are some things you’ll have to change about yourself as you adjust to the “real world”.

One of the most important is re-learning how to dress for public rather than for the sanctuary of your university dorm.

That means less sweatpants, fewer straight-up pajamas, and absolutely no club t-shirts of any kind. We’ve created a list of the items you should purge from your closet after you receive your diploma.

Make sure you’re not stuck in the past.

Your dirty, sweaty boat shoes.

Shutterstock

Your boat shoes are ugly, dirty, smelly, and sophomoric.

Ditch them after college, and get one of these adult-approved substitutes instead.

Your broken-down rubber flip flops.

Amazon.com

You're no longer showering in a dorm, and your footwear should reflect that.

Anything that could be called a 'rubber flip flop' should immediately be chucked in the trash upon moving out for the last time.

Your shiny 'going-out' shirt.

Barabas

The difference between what you wear every day and what you wear out at night should not be so different that you need a special 'going out shirt.'

Ditch it and just wear something that you like when you hit the bars and clubs.

Your old, super unfunny uni t-shirts.

'IMGP6922' by Andrew Ratto, © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

Your frat days are behind you, and it's time you started acting like it. That means relegating all those hilarious t-shirts with your frat's letters on them to sleep and gym shirts, never to leave the house again.

Those t-shirts you got for free.

Union College Alumni/Facebook

Those free T-shirts you got for every intramural sport you played and every club you joined were worn proudly on campus, but now they serve no purpose.

Don't make the mistake of actually leaving the house wearing one.

Or really any shirt with your college on it for that matter.

Carroll College/Facebook

After graduation, the sad reality is that no one cares whether you went to the University of Washington, Saint Louis University, or Washington University in St. Louis.

Because of that, there's absolutely no reason to wear apparel with your college's name on the sleeve, chest, or anywhere else.

Your ripped, old mesh athletic shorts.

Amazon.com

Unless you're actually going to play basketball, leave the mesh shorts at home. They're not doing you any favours.

Anything under the belt with extra pockets on it.

'DY, Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada' by Seth Sawyers, © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

We'll never miss an opportunity to plead with everyone over the age of 18 to finally ditch cargo shorts.

They're unflattering, they're out of fashion, and they just look bad. If you're cleaning out your post-college closet, you might as well ditch these too.

The pajamas you wore to class every day.

Tommy Ton

You thought you were pretty cool rolling into class in a full sweatsuit. Rolling into work in the same doesn't quite have the same effect.

Ditch the pajamas and wear some real clothes in the real world.

And the sweatpants you wore in-between.

Premium

We know and understand that sweatpants are pretty trendy to wear in times of leisure. We don't get it, but we know.

However, those college sweatpants are ready to be retired, never to be seen again except by your television set.

That super beat-up backpack you used all four years.

Shutterstock.

Sure, backpacks are coming back. But that doesn't include your old Jansport.

Ditch the utilitarian and get a cool, sleek, grown-up backpack to use instead.

