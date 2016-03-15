11 articles of clothing no man should wear after university

When you graduate university, there are some things you’ll have to change about yourself as you adjust to the “real world”.
One of the most important is re-learning how to dress for public rather than for the sanctuary of your university dorm.
That means less sweatpants, fewer straight-up pajamas, and absolutely no club t-shirts of any kind. We’ve created a list of the items you should purge from your closet after you receive your diploma.
Make sure you’re not stuck in the past.
Your boat shoes are ugly, dirty, smelly, and sophomoric.
Ditch them after college, and get one of these adult-approved substitutes instead.
You're no longer showering in a dorm, and your footwear should reflect that.
Anything that could be called a 'rubber flip flop' should immediately be chucked in the trash upon moving out for the last time.
The difference between what you wear every day and what you wear out at night should not be so different that you need a special 'going out shirt.'
Ditch it and just wear something that you like when you hit the bars and clubs.
Your frat days are behind you, and it's time you started acting like it. That means relegating all those hilarious t-shirts with your frat's letters on them to sleep and gym shirts, never to leave the house again.
Those free T-shirts you got for every intramural sport you played and every club you joined were worn proudly on campus, but now they serve no purpose.
Don't make the mistake of actually leaving the house wearing one.
After graduation, the sad reality is that no one cares whether you went to the University of Washington, Saint Louis University, or Washington University in St. Louis.
Because of that, there's absolutely no reason to wear apparel with your college's name on the sleeve, chest, or anywhere else.
Unless you're actually going to play basketball, leave the mesh shorts at home. They're not doing you any favours.
We'll never miss an opportunity to plead with everyone over the age of 18 to finally ditch cargo shorts.
They're unflattering, they're out of fashion, and they just look bad. If you're cleaning out your post-college closet, you might as well ditch these too.
You thought you were pretty cool rolling into class in a full sweatsuit. Rolling into work in the same doesn't quite have the same effect.
Ditch the pajamas and wear some real clothes in the real world.
We know and understand that sweatpants are pretty trendy to wear in times of leisure. We don't get it, but we know.
However, those college sweatpants are ready to be retired, never to be seen again except by your television set.
Sure, backpacks are coming back. But that doesn't include your old Jansport.
Ditch the utilitarian and get a cool, sleek, grown-up backpack to use instead.
