63 things you can do with a simple mason jar that will transform your daily life

When it comes to Pinterest crafts, the mason jar reigns supreme.

That’s probably because there’s just so much you can do with it, from making beautiful wedding centerpieces to prepping to-go salads in a jar.

Plus, most of the crafts we discovered are simple to do too, since they only require a few tweaks to the lid of the mason jar.

Keep reading to see the 63 things you can do with a mason jar.

LIGHTING





Pendant light: Punch a hole in the top of the mason jar lid and cut it wide enough to fit a pendant light kit. Secure the lightbulb connector and the bulb on the inside of the mason jar lid, and then screw it back onto the jar. Remember to add ventilation holes, too. Here are some good step-by-step instructions.

DIY Candle: Mason jars make a crafty receptacle for a do-it yourself candle. All it takes is wax flakes, wax colorant, a wick, chopsticks or something to help hold the wick upright, and the candle-making oil scent of your choice. Check out the easy instructions here.

Lamp base: This craft is similar to the pendant light, but with the bulb facing away from the jar. Drill a hole in your mason jar lid that’s big enough to slide the base of a light socket through it and secure. Here’s a good tutorial so you can see how to do it.



Chandelier sconces: Instead of the boring sconces that normally come standard on chandeliers, replace them with mason jars. Just make sure that the jars have the right opening size to fit your lightbulb base.



Solar light: Using a few paper clips, suspend a tiny solar light inside the mason jar. Cut a big enough hole in the lid to make sure sunlight can reach the solar light before screwing the top back on, and then place in a sunny spot. These are great for lining driveways if you attach them to an iron rod.

Candle holder: Place your candle inside the mason jar, and fill the base with sand, rocks, salt, or pebbles to keep the candle in place. Easy.



Votive candles: Fill the mason jar with water, and place floating tea lights inside for a pretty, effortless centrepiece.



Oil lamp: Decorate your outdoor party with self-burning mason jar oil lamps. All you need to do is punch a hole in the top of the mason jar, fill the lamp with oil and a cotton wick, and then pull the wick through the top of the mason jar and secure. Wait a few hours before lighting so the oil can permeate the wick.

“Fairy lights” lantern: Placing a string of twinkle lights inside your mason jar can have a beautiful effect for wedding decor or children’s rooms. You can hide the battery pack with a bit of burlap or fabric at the top. Here’s an easy DIY.



Lumineers with vintage book pages or pictures: Find a page of your favourite book and mod-podge glue it onto a jar. You can then light a tealight inside and watch the pages glow.



Holiday lanterns: Whether it’s Christmas, Valentine’s Day or Halloween, you can decorate your mason jar exterior and then simply light a candle inside to illuminate your design. We especially love these spooky mason jar lanterns for Halloween.

Monogram light: This is a cool DIY that looks like an old 1920s sign. You simply paint the letter of your choice onto plywood, drill holes where you want the bulbs to go, and then drill the tops of the mason jars into the wood. String the lightbulbs through the holes and then reattached mason jars to the lids. Plug it in and you’re done! See the final product here.



STORAGE

Shutterstock Mason jars can store just about anything.





Dry goods storage: Mason jars are perfect for storing rice, flour, nuts, and pasta — whatever you can think of — in your pantry by sealing off the air. Plus they come in a range of sizes to fit your needs.

Makeup brush holder: Create a cute makeup brush holder by spray painting the exterior of your mason jar and then inserting brushes. You can also add beads, pearls, or stones to the interior if you don’t want to spray paint but still want your jar to look cute.



Under-shelf hanging storage: Attach mason jar lids with screws to the bottom of your shelf. Then you can simply twist the mason jar onto the lid and the jar and it’s contents will hang from the shelf. This is great in the kitchen with things like pasta, rice, or lentils, or even in a workshop for keeping nails, nuts, and bolts in order.



Wall organiser: Take hose clamps, a piece of wood, mason jars, and picture hanging kits to create a row of mason jars you can hang on your wall for storing your small objects. This is especially good in the bathroom for cotton swabs, makeup brushes, or toothbrushes.

Leftover paint containers: If you’re stuck with leftover paint, pour the remainder into mason jars to store. Since the mason jars are glass, you’ll see what the paint looks like and the lids will seal off any excess air. Bonus points if you add labels with the brand, sheen, colour, and room to the top.



Travel toiletry kit: Keep all of your travel toiletries in one place with a mason jar. You can add moisturizer, scrubs, and travel-sized versions of your favourite products so it’s always ready to go. Click here for more ideas on how to pack it.



Chalk-labelled jars: While you’re placing all of your knick-knacks in mason jars, you could add chalk labels to keep everything organised. The best part about these is that it’s super easy to make and you can keep changing the label if need be.



WEDDING

Shutterstock Mason jars and weddings go hand-in-hand.





Aisle runners: Mason jars can make beautiful aisle runners, whether they are placed on the ground, hung from the side of chairs, or dangle from a decorative iron rod. Place flowers inside the jars and decorate with some lace or ribbon for a beautiful DIY vibe. See some more inspiration on Pinterest.



Wedding escort cards: Wedding website The Knot suggests combining cocktail hour and escort cards with individualized mason jars. The guests get to keep the mason jars and a helpful tag will show them to their table. You could alternatively place utensils or party favours in the mason jars, too.

Vase: If your mason jar is large, fill it with water and then add your flowers, or a single flower if the jar is on the smaller side. If you want to get really fancy, you can make a metal grid to keep the flowers in place.



HOME





Soap dispenser:Instead of buying new soap dispensers every month or refilling your cheap version over and over again, make a cute mason jar soap dispenser. All you need is an old plastic soap dispenser, hot glue gun, a drill, and spray paint. See an easy DIY here.

Air freshener: You can make an air freshener out of a mason jar, a cup of baking soda, and 25 drops of your favourite essential oils. Spray paint the jar so that it looks more decorative and punch holes in the top of the lid so the scent can escape. Click here for a cool how-to.



Sewing organiser kit: Not only can a mason jar hold all of your sewing necessities like needles, a thimble, and measuring tape, but the top can easily be adapted to be its own pincushion with the help of a glue gun, stuffing, and the fabric of your choice. See easy instructions here.



Twine dispenser: Twine is a handy thing to have for the garden or for crafts, so keep it organised with a nifty twine dispenser. Place your twine in the jar and loop it through a small hole that you punch in the top of the lid.



Wind chimes: If you’re feeling crafty you can turn your boring mason jar into an interesting DIY wind chime. It is a little difficult, however, requiring a few drills and bottle cutter. For full instructions, click here.



Hanging herb garden: If you live in a small space or a city apartment, having a fresh herb garden might seem out of your reach. Luckily, a mason jar can be transformed into a hanging herb garden with a little bit of wiring, some hooks, soil, and the herbs of your choice. Just make sure to hang them in a spot that gets a lot of sunlight.



Succulent planter: Succulents look amazing when planted inside mason jars. Add an inch of gravel or pebbles, potting soil, and crushed charcoal to the jar before planting your succulent.



Photo frames: An original way to display your photographs is to paste them inside a group of mason jars. Use different sized jars to keep the effect from looking too monotonous.



Toothpick dispenser: A mason jar with holes punched into the top makes a genius way to easily access toothpicks. Plus it’s simple to make.

Match holder and dispenser: The best way to store matches is in a mason jar, not only because the matches come out super easily through a hole in the top, but you can add sandpaper to the bottom or the top for easy striking. See a good instruction here.

Book ends: Spray paint your mason jars and weigh them down for handy book ends that are easy to make. See some great Pinterest examples here.



BEVERAGES





To-go cup: Everyone loves drinking out of mason jars, but you can make it even easier by DIYing a to-go cup by fitting a clean Parmesan cheese container lid to the top of the jar. Dip in a straw and enjoy, and close once you’re done for zero spills.



Drinking cup: You could simply drink out of your clean mason jar — no crafting required — or you could add a hole in the top of the lid and add a rubber grommet from a home improvement store for easy straw access.



Cocktail shaker: Create a cocktail shaker in under 10 minutes by drilling holes into the top of the mason jar lid. Shake up your cocktail with a regular, closed mason jar lid on top and then replace with the lid with holes to pour out the drink. See more detailed instructions here.

Chalice: If you add a cheap glass candle stick from the dollar store to the bottom of your mason jar, suddenly you have a chalice. All you need to do is glue the candle stick to the base and wait for it to dry. Wipe off excess glue with acetone.

FOOD

Shutterstock Who doesn’t love a salad in a jar?





Salad in a jar: Follow The Kitchn’s guide to packing the ingredients so nothing gets soggy. Start with dressing on the bottom, then add your heavier ingredients, and finally place the lettuce on top.



Pies in a jar: Mason jars make the perfect receptacle for single-serving pies in a jar. It’s really easy, too — place the pie crust in the interior first and then top with your pie filling, a small pat of butter, and leftover dough on top. See some recipe ideas here.

Recipe in a jar: This is a lovely hostess or housewarming gift idea. Place the ingredients for an easy recipe into a mason jar. Wrap it with a ribbon or twine with the recipe card attached. From beverage mixes like hot chocolate to delicious cookie recipes, click here to see some cool ideas.



Salt and pepper shakers: Paint the mason jars to your desired specifications and then punch holes in the top of the jar lids. This also works for a variety of spices and herbs if you want a whole set. If you have smaller mason jars, these can make super cute wedding favours.

Lettuce holder: Keeping your lettuce sealed up in a mason jar will help it last as long as a week, which is significantly longer than traditional storing methods.

Individual chicken pot pie: For single-sized servings of pot pies that you can freeze, use a mason jar. Place the crust inside the jar, add your filling, and then place crust on top. The serving size is for one person, and you can freeze another one for a later dinner or to bring to work.



Breakfast parfait in a jar: You can make your yogurt parfaits to eat in the morning ahead of time and store in mason jars for an easy breakfast on the go. Think layers as you build it with yogurt and fruit mixed evenly.



Lasagna in a jar: Lasagna can be prepared and cooked in mason jars. The best part of these mini meals is that you can freeze them and reheat when you’re ready to eat. See a good recipe here.



Storing homemade jams and salsas: Mason jars are effective food storage systems, especially if you’re making your own jam or salsa. You can learn more about canning methods here.



Perfectly poached eggs: Grease your mason jar with butter and then crack an egg inside. Bring a pot to boil and then drop in the mason jar with a paper towel on the bottom — you can decide if you want the lid on or off, it makes no difference to taste. After around eight minutes of cooking, your eggs will be perfectly poached.

KIDS





Snow globe: Glue a trinket like a tiny Christmas tree or any toy of your choice to the inside of your jar lid. Fill the jar with water, add a few drops of glycerin, and then add however much glitter you desire. Fully submerge the toy into the water and then glue the lid on tightly. Shake and enjoy.



Decorative “glow jars”: Whether for your kid’s room or an outdoor party, you can DIY a cool “glow jar” that glows in the dark and lasts for five hours. All you need is a mason jar, glow sticks, scissors, and rubber gloves. See detailed instructions here.



Aquarium: Whether it’s a pico aquarium with plants or an aquarium with plastic fish, mason jars are perfect.

“Calming glitter jar”: A few mums invented these so-called “calming glitter jars” that they give to kids to look at on a time out. The swirling glitter will distract them and keep their attention, and all you need are a few types of glitter, water, and glitter glue.



LEGO man cups: For a kid’s party, mason jars look a lot like LEGO heads once they’re painted yellow. They’re also easy to make — spray paint the cup yellow and add the LEGO character face of your choice with Sharpie or paint.



Pencil sharpener: All you need to do is create a hole big enough for your pencil sharpener and match the hole to the opening of the pencil sharpener before securing with glue. Then sharpen away!



Seashell holder: Pour sand into the jar and then arrange seashells on top. This is really cool for any beach mementos you have from a family trip and is a great project for kids.



Sippy cup: For any parents who want their toddler to look like a hipster, make a mason jar sippy cup with the head from the “Take n Toss” sippy cups. Cut them to fit the top of your mason jar, and secure.

MISCELLANEOUS





Terrarium: No need to buy an expensive terrarium — make an easy and cute one on your own in a mason jar. Prep your jar, add your rocks, soil, and greenery, and then decorate with any rocks, shells, or plastic toys you may have lying around the house.



Speakers: MIT media lab invented speakers you can embed into mason jars that are powered by three AAA batteries and are compatible with an audio jack. You’ll have to be pretty savvy with electronics to make this, but if you want a cool project that looks amazing, check out their open source instructions here.



Gift card holder: Instead of simply giving a gift card, make the gift feel more personal with a themed jar. All you need are some embellishments, ribbon, and a hot glue gun. After everything dries, you can add glitter and glycerin to the water to make a snow globe effect. See instructions and pictures here.



Beekeeping: If you’re not afraid of bees, you can grow your own beehive in mason jars. All you need are 12 jars, some plywood, and the proper tools. Click here to see how it’s done.



Sugar scrub gift: Make your own sugar scrub to give to a friend as a gift. Put It In A Jar has a lot of cool recipes to try, and after you make the scrub you can decorate the jar with some ribbon and maybe a spoon to scoop out the scrub.



Bird feeder: By attaching a mason jar to a small chicken feeder, you can make a rustic-looking bird feeder. Hang it to a tree with twine and watch all the birds come flocking.



Piggy bank: By adding a coin slot to the top of your mason jar, you can make an easy-to-use, DIY piggy bank. The best part about it is you can decorate the jar however you like, whether it’s money-themed or a little more original. Get some inspiration here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.