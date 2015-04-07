59 amazing things you can do with baking soda

We write a lot about miracle products, from coconut oil to Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps.

But baking soda is the original when it comes to miracle products, dating all the way back to the ancient Egyptians who used a similar sodium carbonate mixture as soap.

It’s one of the cheapest things you can buy with almost limitless uses for cleaning and beauty. Plus, it has magical odor-eliminating properties, too.

Here are 59 things you can do with baking soda:

HOME

Shutterstock Baking soda deodorizes everything.

Make laundry even more effective:



Add half a cup to your liquid laundry detergent for the best deodorization, whiter whites, and brighter brights. You can also add 1/2 cup for the rinse cycle, too.

Get rid of stains pre-laundry: Make a stain solution with 6 tablespoons of baking soda and 1/3 cup of warm water. Stir together to make a paste and rub it onto the stained area before throwing your clothes into the wash.



Deodorise wastebaskets: Add some baking soda to wastebaskets in the bathrooms, kitchen, or diaper bins regularly as you fill the container. Wash container with a cup of baking soda and a gallon of water regularly after taking out the trash.



Fill nail holes: Mix baking soda with white toothpaste and rub into nail holes to fill. Allow to dry fully.



Get rid of water rings: Make a paste with water and baking soda (sometimes a little toothpaste helps, too). Dip a cloth in the paste and rub away any water rings and spots from wood.



Clean and deodorise drains: Pour a cup of baking soda down the drain and follow with a cup of white vinegar. Let it sit (covered, if possible) and then pour down a gallon of boiling water.



Clean all bathroom surfaces: Make a paste of baking soda and water and use a wet sponge to scrub the walls, sink, tile, and shower surfaces with the mixture. Rinse with warm water and wipe dry with a rag.



Deodorise your fridge: Keep your fridge smelling like, well, nothing by keeping an open box of baking soda in there. You can also do this in your freezer, too.



Clean your dirty dishwasher: Run a cleaning cycle on your dishwasher with a sprinkle of baking soda to remove any old odours. If there are some places that just aren’t getting clean (like around the dishwasher door), dip an old toothbrush in hot water and some baking soda and scrub away before rinsing. Wipe dry.



Cut through grease on dishes and pans: Two tablespoons of baking soda with detergent in the dishwasher will zap grease. Or, if you’re hand washing, let pans and dishes soak for 15 minutes with the solution and then clean as you normally would. It can even help with dirty, burned pots, too.



Clean your blender (fast): Instead of taking out the blades and having to scrub, fill your blender halfway with water and add a spoonful of baking soda and a drop of dish-washing liquid. Run it for a few seconds and swirl before rinsing. Those blades are clean!



Clean your microwave: After a while, microwaves can start to smell. Deodorise yours in a few seconds with two tablespoons of baking powder in a bowl of water, and microwave on high for three minutes. Remove the bowl and wipe the inside of the microwave with a cloth or sponge — all the food will come right off.

Clean your coffee maker: Add warm water to your coffee pot and 1/4 cup of baking soda. Swirl to dissolve and then pour into the water reserve tank. Allow the machine to run on a full cycle and repeat the process until the water is clean and clear.



Polish tarnished silver: Clean silver by adding baking soda, sea salt, and vinegar to a baking dish (one of those disposable aluminium ones is fine). Pour in boiling water slowly to mix with the dry ingredients in the dish and use tongs to add the tarnished silverware. Let sit for 30 seconds to a minute and then use tongs to remove and buff with a rag.



Clean the floor: Add a 1/2 cup of baking soda to a bucket of water and mop the floors with the mixture. Rinse clean. For any scuff marks or stains, put some baking soda on the stains and then scrub. Rinse with warm water and dry.

Clean suede: Blot any excess liquid from suede and sprinkle baking soda on the spot. Let it sit and then brush off with a suede brush.

Remove shoe odor: Whether it’s gym shoes or your heels, sprinkle baking soda in your shoes between wearing to neutralise odor and absorb moisture. If you don’t want to clean up the mess in the morning, add sachets filled with baking soda to your shoes after wearing.



Eliminate pet odours: Sprinkle baking soda on carpets and furniture evenly and wait 15 minutes before vacuuming up.



Deodorise plastic containers: Cleaning Tupperware can be the worst because it holds onto food smells for a long time. Soak plastic containers with four tablespoons of baking soda and then wash as usual. Smells will disappear like magic.



Clean kitchen surfaces: Just like in the bathroom, sprinkle baking soda on a clean damp sponge and wipe down surfaces. Rinse thoroughly and wipe dry. This works well for counter tops, stove tops, fridges, and more.



Clean your oven: Make a paste of baking soda and water and apply it to the inside of the oven with a wet sponge. Let it sit for 2-3 hours and then wipe off and rinse.



Remove grime from shower curtains: Sprinkle baking soda on a damp sponge and scrub the shower curtain before rinsing clean. If that doesn’t do the trick, add the curtain with two bath towels to the washing machine on gentle with a 1/2 cup of baking soda and detergent. Add vinegar for the rinse cycle, and let drip-dry.



Grout cleaner: Add three tablespoons of baking soda to a tablespoon of warm water and apply to old grout with an old toothbrush you no longer use. Dirt and grime will rub away effortlessly.



Remove crayon from walls: A paste of baking soda and warm water will remove those crayon stains without damaging your paint. Just dip a washcloth in soapy water, wring out and then dip in baking powder and gently scrub.



BEAUTY

Shutterstock Don’t be afraid to apply baking soda to your skin.

Exfoliate skin: Create a paste of baking soda with warm water (or add with your favourite face cleanser) and gently scrub your skin before rinsing with warm water. You can also mix with coconut oil for a similar result.

Face mask: Create a soft paste with equal parts baking soda and water and apply to your face. Keep on for roughly 10 minutes before rubbing off with warm water in circular motions which will slough off dead skin and help unclog pores.



Clean and whiten teeth: Add a small amount of baking soda to a small dish and dip your wet toothbrush in the powder. Brush thoroughly and then rinse with water.



Wash hair: Sprinkle a small amount of baking soda into palm along with the recommended amount of your normal shampoo. The baking soda will help remove build up from hair care styling products and leave hair even cleaner and — because it has less oil and excess product — bouncier with more volume.

Fight dandruff: Use baking soda instead of shampoo for a few weeks to exfoliate your scalp and reduce overactive fungi that can cause dandruff. Bonus points if you add tea tree oil.

Getting smells off hands: After touching onions or garlic, clean hands with either three parts baking soda to one part water or add three parts baking soda to a liquid hand soap. This will also make your hands extremely soft since it exfoliates as well as removes odours.



Make deodorant: Instead of buying your standard supermarket deodorant, you can make your own cheaper version with one part baking soda and one part cornstarch. Pat it beneath your arm pits and you’re good to go.



If you prefer your deodorant in stick form, there’s a solution. Add coconut oil, one part baking soda, and one part cornstarch to a small sauce pan over low heat. Pour the liquid into a jar or empty deodorant stick — just make sure to keep it somewhere cool otherwise the coconut oil will melt and create a mess.



Detox bath: This is something Liv Tyler reportedly swears by — taking a bath with Epsom salts and baking soda. Pour in a half cup of baking soda into a warm bath and let your body de-stress.



Dry shampoo: Mix baking soda with baby powder and add it to the roots of your hair (where it’s oiliest). Tousle and brush out — voila! Fresh hair.



Cleaning nails: When your nails start to look yellow from wearing too much nail polish, mix baking soda with some peroxide and scrub your nails. They will look much brighter and whiter.



HEALTH

Shutterstock Baking soda is good at soothing skin.

Relieve itchy bug bites:



Add one part baking soda to three parts water and apply to the infected area. Leave the mixture on for a few minutes and then rinse off. Because baking soda relieves irritation, you’ll stop scratching almost immediately.

Soothe sunburn: Dissolve a spoonful of baking soda into cold water and soak a washcloth in it before applying to the sunburned areas. You can also add a 1/2 cup to a tepid bath if your entire body is affected.



Calm razor burn: Mix one or two spoons of baking soda with a cup of water and apply to skin with a cotton ball. Repeat 2-3 times a day until the razor burn is gone.



Wash produce: Sprinkle some baking soda on a brush or damp sponge and scrub fruits and vegetables. Rinse.



Relieve heartburn: Mix a teaspoon of baking soda in a 1/2 cup of water and drink to neutralise stomach acids that can cause acid reflux or heartburn.



Remove splinters: Instead of digging around with a tweezer, make a paste of baking soda and water and apply to the skin and cover with a band aid. After a day, the skin should swell a bit and the splinter will be drawn to the surface and stick out from its entry point enough for you to remove with tweezers.



Soothe diaper rash: Diaper rash can be calmed with two spoonfuls of baking soda in a warm bath. Stir in the baking soda and bath your baby in the solution. Pat dry and repeat two to three times a day until the rash is gone.



DISINFECTING

Shutterstock Baking soda cleans sponges and brushes.

Clean brushes and combs:



Add a teaspoon of baking soda to warm water and soak combs and brushes to remove product residue and grime build up. Rinse and allow to dry — this is a great video on how it’s done.

Clean toothbrushes: Soak the toothbrush in a 1/4 cup of baking soda and some water. Let sit for a few hours (or overnight) and then rinse.



Wash sponges: Yes, if your sponges start to get grimy, you can clean them. Soak them in four tablespoons of baking soda and a quart of warm water for better, cleaner sponges.



Clean pet toys: Keep your pets’ toys clean by adding four tablespoons of baking soda to a quart of warm water. With a sponge or rag, scrub the toys with the mixture and then rinse off and let dry.

Furry toys can be sprinkled with baking soda and then brushed off thoroughly after 15 minutes.



Clean baby equipment and toys: From the play pen to bottles, a safe and easy way to clean and deodorise everything your child touches is with baking soda and water. Dip a clean wet sponge into baking soda and scrub the item. Rinse thoroughly.



Clean and deodorise sports gear: All of your sports gear can smell brand new with baking soda. Clean equipment with a solution of baking soda and warm water, throw a little in gym bags or golf bags to eliminated odours, or make a paste to clean golf irons (then simply wipe clean and dry).



OUTDOORS

Shutterstock Baking soda will keep weeds at bay.

Clean your grill:



Sprinkle baking soda on a damp brush and scrub until the stains are gone. Then rinse. You can also make a paste with baking soda and scrub with a wire brush.

Clean your pool: Clean your pool’s liner with a thick paste with baking soda and a small amount of hot water. Apply to your pool liner with a sponge and then rinse with water. Pouring in some baking soda will also reduce the acidity of your pool — do a simple pH test to find out just how much you need to add.



Clean your car: Sprinkle baking soda on car fabric, wait 15 minutes or longer if the odours are really strong, and then vacuum it up. You can also clean the chrome, batteries, floor mats, and ash trays, too.



Keep weeds at bay: Sprinkle a little baking soda in your driveway cracks to keep weeds from growing. If weeds are already there, mist with a hose and then put baking soda on top of the entire weed. Repeat as needed.



Get rid of oil and grease stains: Whether in the garage or your driveway, put baking soda on the oil or grease spot and scrub with a wet brush. Let sit and then rinse clean. Repeat as needed.



MISCELLANEOUS

Shutterstock Baking soda makes the best gluten-free play dough.

Make flowers last longer:



Add a teaspoon of sugar with a pinch of baking soda. The baking soda will make the water less acidic or basic and your flowers will eat up the sugar. You’ll get an added day or two of freshness.

Brush your pets’ teeth: Sprinkle some baking soda on a toothbrush and brush their teeth with a clean, soft toothbrush.



Keep cat litter odor free: Before adding litter, sprinkle in a layer of baking soda to the bottom of the litter box. Then add litter with another layer of baking soda on top. Add baking soda as needed.



Make play dough: If you have kids with gluten allergies, you can make your own play dough with two cups baking soda, a cup of cornstarch, 1 1/2 cups of water, and a tablespoon of oil. Heat in a pan until it starts to thicken, and then let cool before adding colouring.



Jewellery cleaner: Mix one part baking soda with one part water to create a paste. Dip a toothbrush that you don’t use into the paste and rub into jewellery delicately, making sure not to scratch the metal and to get into any grooves. Rinse and and buff with a cloth.



Stop grease fires or electrical fires: If a grease or electrical fire breaks out and you don’t have a fire extinguisher, throw baking soda on it. It gives off carbon dioxide when it’s heated which smothers the flame.



Make a volcano: A true classic. With vinegar, baking soda, a soda bottle, water, and dish soap, you can create a fun science project. Get complete instructions here.



Did we miss your favourite thing to do with baking soda? Let us know in the comments!

