15 small things you can do at home to feel like you're on vacation

Travelling has become increasingly limited, but opportunities still exist to keep adventuring.

People travel to meet new people, try new foods, and relax. Luckily, all of these things can be done from inside your home.

From learning a new language to trying new foods, here’s a list of small things that will help you feel like you’re on vacation.

A majority of travel has come to a quick halt, but that doesn’t mean people have stopped exploring. The exploring is just taking place indoors.

Whether you want to call it a staycation, holistay, or indoor getaway, there are small ways to turn a home into a European escape, African safari, Bali retreat, or Australian Outback exploration.

So whether you travel to discover unfamiliar foods, meet new people, or relax, here’s how to do that from inside your home.

Send a colourful postcard.

If you never finished writing postcards from your last trip, finish them. Or if you don’t have any postcards floating around, find some art supplies and design your own. Postcards are a great way to reminisce on past trips and check in on friends.

Spice it up with a new recipe.

Mohd Syis Zulkipli/Shutterstock Curry laksa.

The best part of travelling is trying new foods. Travel into your kitchen and visit places like Malaysia with a curry laksa recipe or Poland with pierogies, which are dumplings filled with potatoes, onions, and cheese.

Learn a new language.

Chris Tobin/Getty Images Two students study outside of the Notre Dame in Paris, France.

Parlez-vous français? With the help of online courses, apps, and friends, the answer could be yes. Picking up another language is a great way to learn about a new culture, and the skills you’ll gain will be handy for all your future vacations.

Unplug from your phone.

Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images Try disconnecting from your phone.

If you’re travelling to a foreign country, chances are you won’t have cell service. So why have it during your home vacation?

Social media, your inbox, and news outlets can be overwhelming, especially in our current climate. Disconnecting – even if it’s just for an hour or two – can give you a much-needed mental break.

Shake up a new drink.

EyesWideOpen/Getty Images A man enjoys an Aperol Spritz while taking in the view of Sicily, Italy.

Pour an Aperol Spritz and journey to Italy, or make a mojito and travel to Cuba. Pick a destination, discover a local drink, and sip away. This list has 50 different drinks to add to your bucket list.

Host a home yoga retreat.

Reuters/China Stringer Network People perform yoga at a tea culture park.

You don’t need to travel to Bali or China for a yoga retreat. Create a calming space inside your home, light a few candles or incense, and find a yoga video online to watch.

Escape into the pages of a travel book.

Simona Granati – Corbis/Getty Images Lonely Planet creates travel guides for destinations all around the world.

Whether it’s a novel about the countryside of Italy or a colourful book of photographs, books are one way to visit a new destination. And sometimes, your imagination is better than the real thing. Check out this list of the best travel books.

Take a safari through your backyard.

Kadoma Zome A woman reads in a hammock.

Now is the best time to take advantage of outdoor space. Explore your backyard and take in the sunshine. Just relocating to a sunnier area of your home can transport you to a whole new place. Add some music, pour a drink, and you’ll forget about the fact that you never left home.

Watch an international film.

Netflix Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira in ‘Roma.’

International films have the power to transport you to any location in any decade. Check out this list of the best international films.

Make friends from around the world.

Handout/Getty Images A camel ride in Jodhpur, India.

Platforms like Facebook and Reddit are designed to build communities. Certain groups have become popular for people who like to travel, so log on and connect with individuals from around the world. Insider even has its own page: Travel Insider Bucket List. Maybe you’ll find a travel buddy for your next adventure.

Curate the perfect vacation playlist.

A vacation isn’t complete without a playlist. You can curate a playlist to a specific destination or explore a variety of genres, like K-pop, reggaeton, and Afrobeat.

Visit a destination virtually.

VOJTa Herout/Shutterstock/Jose Ignacio Soto/Shutterstock/Fandrade/Getty Images Tour castles virtually without ever stepping out of your home.

Virtual travel has quickly risen in popularity. Whether you want to escape to nature, visit iconic landmarks, or wander through castles, you can access virtual tours online.

Treat yourself to a spa day.

karenfoleyphotography/Getty Images Relax with a face mask.

Add some Himalayan bath salts and soak in the tub, or try an Aztec mud mask. Relaxing is arguably one of the best parts of a vacation, but relaxation can take place inside your home, too.

Reminisce with souvenirs and photos.

Pull out the shoebox of knick-knacks or scroll through your Instagram profile and remember the travelling you have done. It’s an opportunity to appreciate how travelling has influenced you, how you’ve grown, and can help shape where you want to visit next.

Snap a selfie.

Associated Press Photographs are an important part of travelling.

A vacation isn’t complete without a few photographs. Snap a picture to remember where you explored.

