11 Once-Great Social Institutions That Have Been Reduced To Drive-Thrus

Now that it’s possible to file a lawsuit from a drive-thru, we decided to check out how many basic social functions can be performed from the comfort of your own car.The list is pretty much endless. And for increasingly fat and lazy Americans, this is a dream come true.
Personal injury and malpractice specialists The Kocian Law Group has opened up a new office in a former Kenny Rogers Roasters -- and decided to keep the drive-thru window. A paralegal operates the window, hands out documents and answers questions.
'We have drive-thrus for ATMs and we have that customer convenience. Why not a law firm?' attorney Nick Kocian asked.
Is this a sign of the end for the once-respectable legal industry? The story comes to us from Above the Law, where Elie Mystal had the following take:
We all knew it would come to this eventually...I'd tell law students to try to summer at Kocian. Even if they don't give you an offer, the drive-thru experience could prove invaluable during your next career
Rev. Don Rayl, a pastor at Main Place Christian Fellowship Church, transformed a former strip mall photo stand into a drive-up prayer stand. Rayl and 15 volunteers rotate prayer duty for any passerby that requests it.
Source: SB County Sun
Around $40 at some places in the always classy Las Vegas will get you a drive-thru wedding. For couples looking to splurge, an extra $60 will get you the 'Drive-Thru Bikers Special' -- where you can say your vows on a Harley.
Source: SB County Sun
A politician in northeastern Pennsylvania, State Rep. Kevin Murphy, has a drive-thru in his office for his constituents to drop by and see him. The first term Democrat says he personally staffs the drive-through most Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Source: Houston Chronicle
This hasn't happened in America yet, but Las Vegas, take note: police chiefs in Switzerland are planning to build a series of drive-in 'sex-boxes' -- an idea imported from Germany - to enable prostitutes to conduct their business without disturbing the neighbourhood.
Source: UK Metro
A program from the Contemporary Art Gallery in Vancouver allowed viewers to access art via a drive-thru window. Drivers could pull up to the kiosk and select from one of six short videos from Vancouver artist Brady Cranfield.
Source: CBC News
Drive-thru funeral homes have been reported in Mississippi, Tennessee, Illinois, and Florida, with viewing windows set up so you can pay your respects to the dead -- without leaving your car.
Source: SB County Sun, Roadside America, NYT
In the all-time worst idea for a drive-thru, throughout Louisiana, you can order a redbull and vodka 'daiquiri' at one of many drive-through daiquiri shops. They manage to get around Louisiana's open container laws by fixing a piece of tape over the straw hole and serving you the straw 'on the side.'
Source: Guardian
Climax Gentleman's Club, according to owner Nick Climax, is the first drive-thru strip club in the world. Current rates are $20 a minute for two or more people; $10 a minute for solo customers.
Source: Roadside America
The first-ever drive-thru window wasn't for fast-food: It was for City centre Bank, in 1928. (McDonald's didn't even have a drive-thru window until 1975.)
Source: Wikipedia
