11 Once-Great Social Institutions That Have Been Reduced To Drive-Thrus

Personal injury and malpractice specialists The Kocian Law Group has opened up a new office in a former Kenny Rogers Roasters -- and decided to keep the drive-thru window. A paralegal operates the window, hands out documents and answers questions.

'We have drive-thrus for ATMs and we have that customer convenience. Why not a law firm?' attorney Nick Kocian asked.

Is this a sign of the end for the once-respectable legal industry? The story comes to us from Above the Law, where Elie Mystal had the following take:

We all knew it would come to this eventually...I'd tell law students to try to summer at Kocian. Even if they don't give you an offer, the drive-thru experience could prove invaluable during your next career