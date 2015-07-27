30 things you can buy for a dollar

While a dollar won’t get you two movie tickets, 20 bottles of Coca-Cola, or six McDonald’s burgers like it used to, you can still get quite a few fun and practical things out of it.
We surfed the internet and did some exploring in New York City to find the best options for your four quarters.
Here are 30 ways to spend your dollar:
Most penny-pressing machines will charge you two quarters, such as the one at Disneyland, plus the penny you choose to elongate.
The most basic version of Angry Birds Space is free, with the option of making in-app purchases starting at $US.99. Read Business Insider's review of the game.
Tripper and Megabus also offer $US1 tickets to those who book far enough in advance, according to an expert traveller who shared his tips with the New York Times. A $US1 ride isn't guaranteed, but certain strategies can improve your odds.
Regular gas is going for about $US3.43 a gallon in California (as of July, 2015).
Source: Energy Almanac
The classic frosty (chocolate or vanilla) is $US0.99. You can also get a Jr. cheeseburger, a crispy chicken sandwich, and a 4-piece chicken nugget pack for under $US1 each.
You can find this household essential on the shelves of most stores for $US1 (look for Dial). You can also find liquid or bar soap on Amazon for under $US1.
While Sunday paper prices are heftier, many local newspapers sell for $US1 a day Monday through Saturday, such as The Charlotte Observer.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.