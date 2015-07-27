30 things you can buy for a dollar

Kathleen Elkins

While a dollar won’t get you two movie tickets, 20 bottles of Coca-Cola, or six McDonald’s burgers like it used to, you can still get quite a few fun and practical things out of it.

We surfed the internet and did some exploring in New York City to find the best options for your four quarters.

Here are 30 ways to spend your dollar:

An extra half mile in a NYC taxi.

That equates to roughly 10 blocks.

Source: NYC.gov

Various eBooks on Amazon.

If you have a Kindle, and you're into mystery and suspense, or sci-fi and fantasy, you're in luck.

A souvenir penny.

Most penny-pressing machines will charge you two quarters, such as the one at Disneyland, plus the penny you choose to elongate.

Angry Birds Space and other games on iTunes.

The most basic version of Angry Birds Space is free, with the option of making in-app purchases starting at $US.99. Read Business Insider's review of the game.

A ride on the Boltbus (if you book early and get lucky).

Tripper and Megabus also offer $US1 tickets to those who book far enough in advance, according to an expert traveller who shared his tips with the New York Times. A $US1 ride isn't guaranteed, but certain strategies can improve your odds.

One-third of a gallon of gas in California.

Regular gas is going for about $US3.43 a gallon in California (as of July, 2015).

Source: Energy Almanac

A case for your iPhone.

There is an option to filter your search on eBay for products under $US1.00, and there are more case choices than you might think. Try Amazon as well.

Fun knick-knacks and school supplies at Target.

Most Targets have an awesome 'Dollar Spot' at the front of the store.

A Wendy's small classic frosty.

The classic frosty (chocolate or vanilla) is $US0.99. You can also get a Jr. cheeseburger, a crispy chicken sandwich, and a 4-piece chicken nugget pack for under $US1 each.

Hand soap.

You can find this household essential on the shelves of most stores for $US1 (look for Dial). You can also find liquid or bar soap on Amazon for under $US1.

The daily paper.

While Sunday paper prices are heftier, many local newspapers sell for $US1 a day Monday through Saturday, such as The Charlotte Observer.

A pair of sunglasses.

Ebay and Amazon are the places to go.

