20 things you're buying that you could easily make at home

Photocheaper/Shutterstock/Getty Images You can make your own mouthwash and air freshener.

Though you might be buying a lot of products at the store to save time, there’s a long list of items that can be made simply with things you may already have on hand.

When you make something at home, you know exactly what goes in it, and that can be helpful, especially when they are being consumed. Dog treats, for example, are simple to make at home and let you know exactly what you are putting in your furry friend’s body.

Homemade face masks can be made with items in your fridge.

Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images Woman with a face mask on.

According to Marie Claire, an exfoliating and hydrating face mask can be made using yogurt and buttermilk.

Infused water can be made at home using citrus fruits.

Shutterstock Flavored water.

Taste of Home has a list of 23 infused water recipes.

Bath bombs can be pricey, but you can make them at home using ingredients like baking soda and Epsom salt.

Shutterstock/Bystrov Bath bomb.

According to Byrdie, DIY bath bombs can be made with baking soda, citric acid, Epsom salt, cornstarch, water, essential oil, and food colouring. They can be moulded using muffin tins.

Lip balm is another beauty product that you can easily DIY.

AnastassiyaBezhekeneva/Shutterstock Lip balm.

Brut+Co has a 10-minute lip balm recipe that includes shea butter, beeswax, and coconut oil.

Mouthwash can be made at home using baking soda, aloe vera juice, and essential oils.

According to a recipe on Live Simply, baking soda can help remove oral odours, aloe vera juice works as an antiseptic, and peppermint and tea tree oils offer fresh smell and have cleaning properties.

Dentist Mark Burhenne wrote on Ask the Dentist, “The alcohol in most mouthwashes dries out your mouth, which can make bad breath even worse, since saliva is what maintains a healthy pH in the mouth.”

Perfume is made up of oils, alcohol, and water, and takes just minutes to make.

Visoot Uthairam/Getty Images Perfume.

Some perfumes are sold for hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Thought Co. has a recipe that includes jojoba oil, alcohol, distilled water, and essential oils.

Bug spray can also be made from oils and is good for those who don’t want harsh chemicals on their skin.

itakdalee/Shutterstock Bug spray.

According to Healthline, citrus oils and garlic oil are both backed by research in their effectiveness in warding off bugs.

Sunburn can be treated with aloe vera or items you probably have in your fridge.

Shutterstock Sunburn cream.

According to Healthline, coconut oil can be helpful in healing a sunburn once the skin cools, while yogurt, cucumber slices, and milk are also helpful in treating a sunburn, according to Health.

Rags can be fashioned from just one T-shirt.

Shutterstock Rags.

According to Instructables, by using just two simple cuts, you can create four rags. By folding the T-shirt in half, cutting it, and then folding it in half and cutting again, you have four useful rags.

Homemade all-purpose cleaner can be made from items in your pantry.

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images Household cleaner.

According to Good Housekeeping, a scented all-purpose cleaner can be made with vinegar, baking soda, a lemon rind, and rosemary sprigs. According to the magazine, it’s just as effective as store-bought cleaners.

Wood polish is simple to make with just three ingredients you probably already have: vinegar, olive oil, and lemons.

Shutterstock Furniture polish.

According to The Kitchn, the citric-acid in lemons helps lift stains, and olive oil helps polish.

Glass cleaner is another cleaning product that you can DIY.

Shutterstock Glass cleaner.

According to Good Housekeeping, a homemade glass cleaner can be created with water, vinegar, rubbing alcohol, and optional orange essential oil for a fresh scent.

Good Housekeeping noted that it’s best not to clean windows on a hot, sunny day as the cleaner will dry too quickly and leave streaks.

You don’t have to buy air freshener — you can make your own using alcohol and essential oils.

Getty Images Air freshener.

Instructables has a recipe for easy air freshener. It uses vodka to kill bacteria and essential oils to add a fresh scent.

Granola bars can be made at home, and Ina Garten has her own recipe.

Shutterstock Granola bars.

Garten’s recipe uses oatmeal, sliced almonds, shredded coconut, and wheat germ as some of the ingredients in her granola bars.

Ranch dressing is simple to make and is likely healthier when made at home.

Shutterstock Ranch dressing.

Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, has a recipe on Food Network that takes just 15 minutes to prep and uses sour cream, parsley, dill, and Worcestershire sauce.

You can make taco seasoning with spices you probably already have in your kitchen.

Shutterstock Taco seasoning.

Budget Bytes has a recipe for taco seasoning that she estimates costs just $US0.67. It’s made with chilli powder, paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Croutons can be made using stale bread.

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Croutons.

Food Network has a crouton recipe that takes just 10 minutes to prep and 15 minutes to bake. All you need is day-old French bread, olive oil, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes.

Dog treats can be created easily at home so you know exactly what your dog is eating.

Shutterstock A dog with a treat.

Good Housekeeping noted that it is important to check with your vet before giving your dogs homemade treats. Good Housekeeping’s recipes include dog doughnuts, peanut butter and bacon glazed bones, chicken and wild rice biscuits, and breath-freshening treats.

Bird food can be made at home and can be cheaper than store-bought versions.

Shutterstock DIY bird feeder.

A low-cost recipe from This is My Garden for bird food includes items you may already have in your pantry, like sunflower seeds, chopped peanuts, cracked corn, and dried fruit.

Cat toys can be fashioned out of fabric from old T-shirts, socks, and string.

Shutterstock Cat with yarn.

PETA has a list of 14 easy DIY cat toys.

