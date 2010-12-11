10 Things We Love And Hate About Google's Chrome Notebook

Use Unix much? If not, you'll never figure out what's going on in the file system on Chrome.

That's because you're not supposed to access the file system. Everything lives in the cloud, remember?

If you happen to be so naive as to download a file, never fear -- it will show up in the ever-expanding 'Downloads' menu. Want to change the name of a download as you put it into the file system so (for example) you're not stuck with a bunch of photos called photo(1) and photo(2)? Good luck.

In fact, I was only able to get to the file system when a third-party app, the Aviary image editor, asked me if I wanted to work on an existing file. I'm an old Windows guy and I like my carefully organised nested folders. I have enough trouble with the new Libraries system in Windows 7. Figuring out where files actually live in Chrome is much worse.

Of course, this being Google, there's a Search function in the file menu. Unfortunately, it didn't find the file that I had just downloaded--even though it was still showing up in the downloads menu.

Here, a devoted Mac user might ask 'can't you just drag and drop it from the downloads menu?' Nope, that doesn't work either.