Uber and Lyft drivers share the 17 things they wish passengers would stop doing

Driving for a ridesharing app like Uber or Lyft is a bit of a gamble.

Earnings can vary significantly from one hour to the next, and then there’s the question of who exactly is getting into their car.

On some occasions, drivers can have genuine conversations with complete strangers. But, then, of course, they also come across their fair share of stinkers.

To find out just what passenger behaviour rubs drivers the wrong way, we asked them to chime in.

Here are 17 annoying things you should probably stop doing right now:

Leaving one-star reviews for no reason

“One thing that might surprise people about the job is that even a four-star rating is bad. The whole system is set up so anything less than five stars is terrible for the driver.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Making your driver wait

“Don’t ask for a ride unless you’re ready to walk outside the second you order the ride.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Eating in the car

“I wish passengers would stop eating food in my car without asking. In order to drive for Uber or Lyft, you have to have a new car. Therefore your nachos in my new car cause undo stress.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Cancelling rides, especially when the driver is already en-route

“There’s not much more frustrating than spending 10 minutes getting to my fare, only to have them cancel the ride. I end up wasting a lot of valuable time when that happens.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Sitting in the front

“It’s distracting.”

— Uber driver

Lack of drive-thru courtesy

“I wish passengers who ask that I stop at a fast-food drive-thru would offer to buy me something. I usually turn them down (I’ve accepted a water once), but it just feels like common courtesy.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Being entitled, belligerent drunks

“I’m a sober person getting you home. I’m on your team, not your servant. A ‘please’ goes a long way.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Calling people

“I wish passengers wouldn’t call people in my car. I turn the radio off so they can hear better and then I’m just awkwardly eavesdropping. Just text.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Not wearing your seat belt

“I wish passengers would put their seat belts on. It’s still a car. You can still die.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Touching

“Please don’t touch me. Ever. At all. That’s super uncomfortable. Don’t mistake my cheerful demeanour for flirting. I’m just a nice human.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Cramming people in

“Stop asking to fit more people in this car than it can legally fit.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Changing the music

“I always hated when people would change the radio station or try to play their own music without asking first. It’s pretty distracting to have a passenger you don’t know reach across the front console to mess with your media settings.”

— Uber driver

Not knowing where you are going

“Many drunk and high passengers don’t know where they are or where they are going.”

— Lyft driver

Not moving the pin to exactly where you want to be picked up

“If someone is on the back side of a property when they request a ride but want to be picked up in front, this causes Navigation to send you possibly to the next street over. Google maps may say that a person is miles away from their actual location. So it is up to the passenger to confirm that the location is correct, but many don’t.”

— Lyft driver

Drinking in the car

“Don’t get into my car with open alcoholic drinks.”

— Anonymous driver

Leaving trash behind

“I always hated when people would leave trash in my car.”

— Uber driver

Being demanding

“Don’t expect water and candy on a $5 ride that I drove across town for.”

— Lyft driver

