A wedding therapist says you shouldn’t get engaged if you haven’t talked about these 5 things with your partner

It’s also important to talk about money as a couple.

“People really don’t like talking about money,” Bejar said. “Money feels very, very taboo.”

But it’s crucial to discuss with your significant other because your personal finances impact nearly every aspect of your life, even if you don’t plan on combining your money with your partner when you get married.

“You want to get on the same page because there’s a lot of variability about what partners’ expectations are or how they handle their money,” she said.

“I really like to start premarital counseling with questions like, ‘What does money mean to you? How was money talked about growing up in your family?'” Bejar said, because money can represent different things to different people.

For some, money offered a sense of security, or it could have been a huge source of stress or even trauma.

“That’s all going to impact the way that you talk about money, the way you feel about money, the way you spend money, the way you invest money, and the way you save money,” Bejar said. “All of that is really rich with story and emotion and behavior, and it can very easily be swept under the rug as not relevant in your relationship.”