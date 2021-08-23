Advisories to know before traveling to Philadelphia

Make sure to check local guidelines. Zoë Miller for Insider

As of August, businesses and institutions require everyone to wear a mask.

COVID-19 testing is available for free at sites throughout Philadelphia.

Temperatures vary from season to season, so make sure to pack accordingly.

COVID-19 Protocol

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health strongly recommends all individuals get vaccinated before traveling. COVID-19 testing is available for free at permanent and temporary sites throughout Philadelphia.

As of August, the Philadelphia Board of Health announced a new mask mandate for locals and visitors. According to the City of Philadelphia’s website, patrons will be required to wear a mask in businesses and institutions that don’t require proof of vaccination. However, masks are not required at places that require this proof.

Keep in mind that indoor dining is allowed. Call your restaurant ahead of time to make reservations as capacity may be limited.

At non-seated outdoor events with over 1,000 attendees, masks are required. Make sure to bring an extra mask with you when you dine out or visit tourist sites.

Weather

Though temperatures vary, Philadelphia summers are generally warm and humid. Winter temperatures drop from December to March, so the best time of year to visit is early June for walking tours, bike rides, and hikes.

Whenever you decide to travel, make sure to check travel and weather advisories and pack accordingly.