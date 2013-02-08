14 Things You Should Know About Enlisting In The US Marines

Photo: Ray Lewis via U.S. Marine Corps

When I first walked into my recruiting office in Bristol, CT, I didn’t have a clue what to expect.I had seen military recruiters sometimes at my high school, but hadn’t approached them or asked questions. They looked intimidating.



After 9/11, that changed: those Twin Tower images drove me, like many other young men and women, to join the military.

But when I walked through that door, I had no idea how the military worked, what the requirements were like, or where I’d end up. I just walked in.

This is a brief list of the things I wish I’d known before I opened the door and signed on the dotted line.

The following slides won’t answer every question, but it should provide some basics before heading in to see a recruiter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.