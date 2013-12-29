15 Things You Need To Know About Ronda Rousey

A year ago, women’s UFC didn’t exist.

Now there are 17 female UFC fighters, and the women’s bantamweight title fight is one of the signature events of UFC 168.

Ronda Rousey is a big reason for the sudden rise of the sport.

She defends her title against Miesha Tate in UFC 168 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

With her trash-talking personality, good looks, incredible backstory, and unmatched skill in the ring, she has almost single-handedly paved the way for women in UFC.

