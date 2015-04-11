6 things you need to keep your dress shoes looking good as new

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

PR NEWSWIRE Allen Edmonds shoes

No matter how careful you are, you’ll eventually scuff up your dress shoes.

We’ve rounded up a list of six essential items that will help you keep your shoes looking prim and polished.

This wax shoe polish is made of a blend of waxes, which will give your shoes a long-lasting and brilliant shine.

It will cover up scuffs, and will preserve the smoothness of the leather.

Pro-tip: Be careful not to overuse the wax.

Walter’s neutral wax shoe polish: $US9

You’re going to want to use a 100% horsehair brush to shine your shoes.

Dip the brush into the wax, and then move it in circular motions on the shoe. Keep going until the whole shoe is coated.

Walter’s premium horsehair brush: $US11

This 3-in-1 brush is designed specifically for suede and nubuck (which is leather made of cowhide.)

The brass and synthetic bristles brush away stains and debris. The stain eraser block will remove marks and shiny spots. The rubber crepe cleans leather and raises the nap evenly.

Walter’s premium suede & nubuck brush: $US13

Don’t let the rain ruin your shoes.

This protector moisturizes, conditions and waterproofs your shoes neatly and easily.

Plus, it will restore leather that’s already been damaged by rain, snow and salt.

Walter’s water resistant protector: $US10

Clean and condition genuine and synthetic leathers with this multi-purpose cleaner.

Best part is, you can use this on all leather goods (apparel, handbags, etc.) — not just shoes.

Walter’s leather cleaner: $US8

Because leather doesn’t stretch easily, sometimes it’s hard to put on new shoes.

We recommend this stylish, light-weight tortoise shell patterned shoe horn to make your life easier.

Just keep it at the heel of your foot, and slip your foot into a shoe easily.

Pro-tip: A shoe horn also comes in handy when your feet are bloated after a long flight.

Walter’s shoe horn: $US7

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider's Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team.

