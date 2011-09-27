13 Fun Things To Do On Wall Street After Getting Laid Off

Layoffs are hitting Wall Street banks in droves, so chances are you might find yourself with a pink slip on your desk one day.



The first think you’ll probably want to do is hop on whatever subway train is nearby and get the heck out of there.

But wait! Wall Street offers tons of relaxing and rejuvenating activities.

So take advantage of the things to do in the Financial District that you otherwise were too busy to do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.