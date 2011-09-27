13 Fun Things To Do On Wall Street After Getting Laid Off

Layoffs are hitting Wall Street banks in droves, so chances are you might find yourself with a pink slip on your desk one day.
The first think you’ll probably want to do is hop on whatever subway train is nearby and get the heck out of there.
But wait! Wall Street offers tons of relaxing and rejuvenating activities.
So take advantage of the things to do in the Financial District that you otherwise were too busy to do.
Visit the gorgeous Trinity on Wall -- the oldest public building in continuous use in New York City.
Check out the dining and shopping at South Street Seaport. Water is calming, and you can contemplate your future while you gaze out onto the horizon.
Walk south of South Street Seaport to charter a helicopter tour and see the city from a bird's eye view.
Hop a cab to the Governor's Island Ferry terminal. Ride the ferry over and rent a bicycle and tour the island.
Sign up for those sailing lesson you've always wanted to do at the Manhattan Sailing Club, which is right outside the World Financial centre.
If you're really feeling down, check out New York Dolls on Murray Street. It's open from 12 pm. to 4 am.
