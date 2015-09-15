38 things every New Yorker should do this fall

New York City is a magical place in the fall.

There are crisp days perfect for walks in the park, hot apple cider from local farmers markets, and football.

Plenty of events and festivals, from the New York City Marathon to the Wine & Food Festival, also take place.

Autumn officially starts Sept. 22, so get ready for the new season with our ultimate guide on what every New Yorker should do this fall.

