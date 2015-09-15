38 things every New Yorker should do this fall

New York City is a magical place in the fall.
There are crisp days perfect for walks in the park, hot apple cider from local farmers markets, and football.
Plenty of events and festivals, from the New York City Marathon to the Wine & Food Festival, also take place.
Autumn officially starts Sept. 22, so get ready for the new season with our ultimate guide on what every New Yorker should do this fall.
Feel the music of one of the many new shows opening on Broadway this fall. There's Fiddler on the Roof, The Colour Purple, and Spring Awakening, among others. Buy tickets now during Broadway Week (Sept. 7-20) and score two-for-one tickets.
Dress up like your favourite superhero at New York Comic Con, which takes place at the Javits Center Oct. 8-11.
Enjoy a Thanksgiving turkey sandwich all fall long. You can stick with a classic option at Berkli Parc on the Lower East Side, or try an out-of-the-box sandwich like the Turducken Meatloaf at Astoria's William Hallet.
Check out the Whitney Museum's 'Archibald Motley: Jazz Age Modernist' exhibition. It runs from Oct. 2 to Jan. 17th.
Savour some white truffles at one of the city's high end restaurants such as Per Se; the delicacy is available September through December.
Pamper yourself with a discounted massage or facial during Spa Week. It runs Oct. 12-18 with over 100 venues discounting up to three services of their choosing for $50; booking starts Sept. 8.
Discover some of NYC's best buildings during Open House New York Weekend, Oct. 17-18. The open house includes tours, performances, and other events at usually hard to access sites in all five of the city's boroughs.
Try the signature fried chicken sandwich from Fuku, David Chang's newest restaurant in the East Village.
Exercise your lungs with a good scream at Blood Manor, one of New York City's most epic professional haunted houses.
Cheer on the runners at the New York City Marathon, which takes place Nov. 1 this year. The race starts in Staten Island and goes through Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx before ending in Central Park.
Catch an exciting performance at St. Ann's Warehouse, which officially opens in the newly refurbished Tobacco Warehouse in Brooklyn at the beginning of November. The season starts with Henry IV.
Now that the weather is no longer stifling, slurp up a bowl of hot ramen from Ivan Ramen with toppings like pickled bean sprouts, enoki mushrooms, and minced pork.
Visit the Cloisters and take an Instagram-worthy stroll through Fort Tryon Park as the leaves are turning.
