5 of the coolest things to do in London including hidden gem exhibits and afternoon tea with cats

The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew feature renowned gardens and green spaces to explore. Alex F. Webb for Insider

London is filled with noteworthy art, history, and culture that should be on every visitor’s radar.

After you’ve seen the major sights, follow with these lesser-known hidden gems.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

London is bursting with art, entertainment, music, and shows, and all with a castle smack in the middle — looking at you, Tower of London.

Start by booking a ticket for a musical or heading to the V&A Museum to get lost in the gorgeous artifacts, followed by a quick stroll around Fortnum & Mason’s.

Next, go off the tourist track with the following hidden gems that showcase a side to the city most tourists don’t see.

Around 10 fostered cats call Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium home. Alex F. Webb for Insider

Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium

Afternoon tea is an obligatory activity in London. But rather than having your tea in ordinary surroundings, spend 90 minutes in the presence of happy rescue cats instead. At Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium, a shabby-chic cafe with eclectic furnishings, fostered cats (there are about 10) roam the space until they’re ready for rehoming making this just the activity to lure a reluctant teen away from their devices.

Kids 12 and up can visit, and you’ll need to book several weeks in advance — slots are snatched up quickly. Stroll along Brick Lane afterward to browse vintage shops and munch on beigels.

Tonight Josephine

A cocktail bar with a twist, Tonight Josephine is our pick for a memorable night out or day drinking that doubles as an activity. From Friday-night Dolly Parton-themed shenanigans to Britney Spears drag brunches and burlesque shows, this venue demands you let loose and sport glitter.

BookBar

A literary capital of the world, London is a book lover’s dream. So is this bar meets bookshop, where you can browse and purchase books while sipping your preferred beverage, and enjoy live events and reignite a passion for reading through BookBar’s Shelf Medicate prescription and consultation service to pick a bundle of books to suit your mood.

The Horniman Museum is a hidden gem filled with exhibitions and collections covering anthropology, natural history, and global cultures. Alex F. Webb for Insider

Horniman Museum

The Horniman Museum may not be the biggest name on travel lists, but it should be. It’s one of the best spots in town, with lush gardens, an aquarium, mini-golf, a butterfly house, and a farm. Whether you’re with young kids or just want a bit of experiential fun, there are also many exhibitions and permanent collections covering anthropology, natural history, and global cultures, with an impressive array of artifacts from different times and places. Don’t miss the taxidermied walrus, the museum’s most famous resident, who’s been there for over a century.

If you’re looking for another eccentric museum that isn’t at the top of every guidebook, Sir John Soane’s Museum in Holborn is free and fabulous.

The Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew is renowned for its incredible gardens. Alex F. Webb for Insider

Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

Get your nature fix at this internationally renowned garden with an incredible array of plant species. A truly stunning place to escape to for hours, the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, offers something for kids, adults, nature lovers, and everyone in between. The gardens, which are in a bustling urban center, highlight more than 8 million plant specimens.

View Insider’s comprehensive guide to visiting London.