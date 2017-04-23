19 pictures that show why Iceland is the one destination you need to visit in 2017

If you feel like your Instagram feed has become one big ad for Iceland, you’re not alone.

Iceland is definitely having a moment — and it’s only getting started.

Iceland made our list of top 50 places to travel in 2017, and Reykjavik in particular was just named the second most popular destination by travel search engine Kayak’s annual Travel Hacker Guide, as it has seen a 77% increase in KAYAK searches over the past year.

From icy glaciers to volcanic deserts, here’s why you should make Iceland number one on your bucket list this year.

