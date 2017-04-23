19 pictures that show why Iceland is the one destination you need to visit in 2017

If you feel like your Instagram feed has become one big ad for Iceland, you’re not alone.
Iceland is definitely having a moment — and it’s only getting started.
Iceland made our list of top 50 places to travel in 2017, and Reykjavik in particular was just named the second most popular destination by travel search engine Kayak’s annual Travel Hacker Guide, as it has seen a 77% increase in KAYAK searches over the past year.
From icy glaciers to volcanic deserts, here’s why you should make Iceland number one on your bucket list this year.
Many of these visitors came to see the Northern Lights, which are one of the most iconic things to see in Iceland.
The ION Luxury Adventure Hotel in Iceland's Golden Circle was designed for optimal Aurora Borealis viewing.
Of course, no trip to Iceland would be complete without visiting the Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa that boasts healing waters. In fact, the Blue Lagoon is Iceland's most visited attraction.
Robert Hoetink / Shutterstock.com
However, the recent influx of tourists is also being attributed to 'The Game of Thrones effect.' Vik has seen a 78% increase in visitors since it was featured on the hit show.
This year also marks the opening of LAVA, a state-of-the-art museum in Hvolsvöllur that focuses on volcanoes and earthquakes. It will feature an earthquake simulator, a cinema, and a viewing platform that overlooks three volcanoes; Eyjafjallajökull, Katla and Hekla.
The small country (it's about the size of Kentucky) is big on vistas -- most of the island is a treeless moonscape of vast craters and volcanoes....
Iceland is also home to one of the world's most epic road trips -- the 830-mile-long Ring Road, which circles the entire island.
Shutterstock
You can also go inside the 'Crystal Caves' of Vatnajökull Glacier. These stunning caves are formed by rivers of meltwater, and generally only accessible in the winter.
Shutterstock
The small island is nothing if not multifaceted -- it has glaciers and deserts living together in harmony, like the volcanic desert of Landmannalaugar that you can hike across.
Shutterstock
Not convinced yet? Iceland's WOW Air is selling $69 tickets from the US to Iceland -- and even claims that the flights could be free one day.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.