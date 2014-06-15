30 Experiences You Should Have Before You Turn 30

Turning 30 is a major milestone.
For many it means that you’re no longer in the hard-partying, bad decision-making stage of your life, for better or for worse.
Before you turn the big 3-0 (or even if you already have), here are 30 things you should do, from adrenaline-pumping activities to experiences that help you grow.
Did we forget something on your bucket list? Let us know in the comments.
Go bungee jumping or skydiving -- really, anything that involves heights and massive amounts of adrenaline.
