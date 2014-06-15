30 Experiences You Should Have Before You Turn 30

Megan Willett
Turning 30 is a major milestone.

For many it means that you’re no longer in the hard-partying, bad decision-making stage of your life, for better or for worse.

Before you turn the big 3-0 (or even if you already have), here are 30 things you should do, from adrenaline-pumping activities to experiences that help you grow.

Did we forget something on your bucket list? Let us know in the comments.

Run a half marathon (it's ok if you have to walk a little).

Travel somewhere TRULY exotic -- anywhere that feels like the end of the earth.

Splurge on a once-in-a-lifetime meal at one of the world's best restaurants.

Test drive your dream car.

Grab the microphone and perform at a karaoke bar, even if you have stage fright.

Stay up all night partying in a big city like Los Angeles, Tokyo, or London.

Watch a meteor shower.

Go bungee jumping or skydiving -- really, anything that involves heights and massive amounts of adrenaline.

Throw yourself a huge birthday party.

Climb a mountain (it doesn't have to be Mt. Everest).

Learn to bartend.

Go scuba diving -- or at least try snorkelling.

Eat something that makes you squirm (may we suggest bugs, pigs' ears, or intestines?).

Learn to speak a new language.

Spend a night camping under the stars.

Splurge on an item that you technically can't afford, but that will last for years.

Go whitewater rafting.

Attend a major sports event, whether it's the Superbowl, World Cup, or World Series.

Sign up for a summer share at a beach house, ski house, or lake house.

Take a class that's totally out of your element, like improv, golf, or pottery-making.

Unplug for a full day...or even a full week if you're feeling zen.

Now let's celebrate.

