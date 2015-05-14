30 experiences everyone should have before they turn 30

Megan Willett
Friends skiing snowboardingShutterstock

Turning 30 is a major milestone.

For many it means that you’re no longer in the hard-partying, bad decision-making stage of your life, for better or for worse.

Before you turn the big 3-0 (or even if you already have), here are 30 things you should do, from adrenaline-pumping activities to experiences that help you grow.

Additional reporting by Julie Zeveloff.

Travel somewhere TRULY exotic -- anywhere that feels like the end of the earth.

Run a half marathon (it's ok if you have to walk a little).

Splurge on a once-in-a-lifetime meal at a restaurant you've always wanted to try.

Dessert time at L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Las Vegas.

Learn to cook a signature dish, and impress your friends and family when you serve it.

Paella, anyone?

Test drive your dream car.

Stay up all night partying in a foreign city, and don't stop dancing until the sun comes up.

Go bungee jumping or skydiving -- really, anything that involves heights and massive amounts of adrenaline.

Explore your family ancestry. You never know what unexpected relations you may find.

Britain's Prince Harry speaks with Sydney resident Daphne Dunne as he meets wellwishers during a visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. Harry is ending a month-long attachment with the Australian Defence Force before beginning a week-long tour of New Zealand.

Read every book by a favourite author.

Climb a mountain (it doesn't have to be Mt. Everest).

Get your personal finances in order -- start contributing to your 401(k) and learn about smart ways to grow your savings.

Learn to bar-tend.

These are 5 classic cocktails everyone should know how to make

Go scuba diving -- or at least try snorkelling.

Grab the microphone and perform at a karaoke bar, even if you have stage fright.

Learn to speak a new language.

See the easiest and hardest languages to learn here

Spend a night (or two) camping under the stars.

Splurge on an item that you technically can't afford, but that will last for years.

Attend a major sports event, whether it's the Superbowl, World Cup, or World Series.

Sign up for a share at a beach house, ski house, or lake house. You're guaranteed to make new friends.

Take a class that's totally out of your element, like improv, golf, or pottery-making.

Unplug for a full day...or even a full week if you're feeling zen.

