Experiences everyone should have before they turn 30

Megan Willett
Friends skiing snowboardingShutterstock

Turning 30 is a major milestone.

For many it means that you’re no longer in the hard-partying, bad decision-making stage of your life, for better or for worse.

Before you turn the big 3-0 (or even if you already have), here are 30 things you should do, from adrenaline-pumping activities to experiences that help you grow.

Additional reporting by Julie Zeveloff.

Travel somewhere truly exotic -- anywhere that feels like the end of the earth.

Shutterstock

Run a half marathon (it's ok if you have to walk a little).

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Splurge on a once-in-a-lifetime meal at a restaurant you've always wanted to try.

Megan Willett/Business Insider
Dessert time at L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Las Vegas.

Learn to cook a signature dish, and impress your friends and family when you serve it.

ermess / Shutterstock.com
Paella, anyone?

Test drive your dream car.

Rob Libetti / Business Insider

Stay up all night partying in a foreign city, and don't stop dancing until the sun comes up.

Shutterstock

Go bungee jumping or skydiving -- really, anything that involves heights and massive amounts of adrenaline.

PomInOz/Shutterstock

Read every book by your favourite author.

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

Learn to bartend.

David Silverman/Getty Images

These are 5 classic cocktails everyone should know how to make

Go scuba diving -- or at least try snorkelling.

Shutterstock

Spend a night (or two) camping under the stars.

Maxim Petrichuk/Shutterstock

Sign up for a share at a beach house, ski house, or lake house. You're guaranteed to make new friends.

Shutterstock

Take a class that's totally out of your element, like improv, golf, or pottery-making.

Shutterstock

Unplug for a full day...or even a full week if you're feeling zen.

Shutterstock

Now add to your travel bucket list.

Sunrise Odyssey

35 incredible travel destinations you've probably never heard of >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.