10 things to consider before you have a kid-friendly wedding, according to an expert

Engaged couples are often faced with a big question when planning their weddings: kid-free or kid-friendly?

It can be difficult to decide if you want to have children at your wedding or not

Insider spoke to Kimberly Martir, the founder of My Fair Nanny, a wedding nanny service based on the East Coast, to get insight into how couples can decide if they want to have an adults-only affair.

Martir founded the company after trying to find childcare for the flower girl and ring bearer for her own wedding.

“I couldn’t find a service that offered a sitter to come to the wedding venue, take care of the kids, entertain them, let mom and dad have a good time, come back, scoop ’em up, put ’em to bed, and that be that,” she said. “So in 2011, we created My Fair Nanny to do just that.”

The nannies from My Fair Nanny, who are typically hired by the couple getting married, can either care for children at a wedding, or they can take them to another location on-site. The service allows parents to fully enjoy wedding festivities, with the knowledge that their children are being cared for just a few steps away.