9 things the best employees do every day

If you’re being honest with yourself, you probably have a decent sense of how you’re doing at work.
If you’re struggling, your boss has likely already let you know. If you’re cruising, maybe you sense that things are going fine (but not spectacularly).
Let’s say you’re not floundering and you’re not just getting by. How can you tell that you’re soaring? That you’re not only doing well, but you’re one of the organisation’s top employees? It can be difficult to determine whether or not you’re one of the best employees.
However, there are several signs that indicate that you are indeed an invaluable worker. It’s important to recognise your work. Additionally, if you’re one of those people who could use a boost at work these days, it’s important to learn from the best employees.
Here’s a list of habits that the best employees share that make them stand apart:
1. You're a delight to work with
It never hurts to be liked in the office. This also probably means that you're a great fit for the culture of your organisation.
If you're clicking with your coworkers and bosses each and every day, that's definitely a good sign.
2. You take steps to improve yourself
In Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash Broadway hit 'Hamilton,' the titular Founding Father ascends to great heights by virtue of never being satisfied. (This drive also gets him into a bit of trouble, but let's just ignore that for now.)
At a certain point, most of us settle for good enough. Truly stellar employees are never quite content. They're constantly learning new things, trying new approaches, and striving to work smarter. They're a bit restless and always seeking to improve themselves. Every single day, they're seeking new knowledge and skills to benefit their work performance.
3. You take action
You don't sit around waiting to be told what to do. This allows you to seize each and every day.
4. You make your ideas heard
Effective communicators make for dream employees. You don't bottle things up, and you express yourself clearly. That's an important skill.
5. You're always conscientious
As Business Insider previously reported, being nice is good, but it won't always get you ahead in the workplace. Employees who get noticed tend to be conscientious -- characterised by being hardworking, persevering, orderly, and hungry for achievement.
Coming into work every day with a positive, conscientious attitude will allow you to establish yourself as a model employee.
6. You can deal with pressure
Some jobs are more stressful than others, but any kind of job is going to have its particularly trying moments. These times of trouble can determine which employees are great, and which ones are just ok. Every day, you should be prepared to handle stressful situations -- that way, when one strikes, you won't freeze up.
7. You're not shy about your success
You definitely don't want to sound like a braggart. However, if you're comfortable talking about the positive things you've done for the organisation, that's a good thing. The best managers are savvy enough to know the difference between boasting, and expressing the value they have brought to the role.
8. You're not hypercompetitive
You're competitive, but you never take it too far. That's because the best employees realise that they accomplish more by competing with themselves than with their coworkers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.